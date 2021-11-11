Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Driving Change Gains Momentum

Thursday, 11 November 2021, 5:18 pm
Press Release: Momentum Waikato

The Waikato’s community leadership foundation has a new role providing an administrative ‘backbone’ for the national network of organisations improving access to driver training.

Momentum Waikato has stepped into a key role in the ‘constellation’ governance model of the Driving Change Network, a diverse group of more than two hundred community, industry, Iwi, Maaori, funding and philanthropic groups that came together in 2019 to coordinate support and advocacy for access to driver education, training and licensing across Aotearoa-New Zealand.

Driving Change is led by a ‘lightweight’ Steering Group and its employed National Coordinator and is made up of working groups drawn from its various member bodies. Momentum is now the neutral ‘backbone’ organisation providing this constellation with its accountability, administration and employment services.

“Driver training should be accessible to anyone who wants to gain a drivers licence,” says Wendy Robertson, Driving Change National Coordinator.

“We’re committed to ensuring New Zealand’s driver licensing system helps, rather than hinders, the journey to work and education.

“Our constellation governance model recognises the reality of pulling together a diverse range of long-established proudly independent organisations into a coherent service and advocacy collective.

“The admin role within it calls for a ‘disinterested’ non-profit organisation, ideally with an agile business-minded outlook and capacity, backed up by serious financial and professional staff resources.

“Momentum Waikato completely fits the bill, so we’re very happy to be working with Kelvyn and the team on their first national-level project,” says Wendy.

For Momentum Waikato Chief Executive Kelvyn Eglinton, providing an admin umbrella for Driving Change fits both the foundation’s purpose and strategy.

“One of our community support priorities, as re-confirmed by our Waikato Vital Signs community engagement project last year, is ‘youth pathways’. We see removing the barriers our young people face as they enter adulthood as critical to our region’s, and nation’s, continuing economic and social development and prosperity.

“Driving Change exists to improve young people’s access to driver training and licensing, which is an essential springboard to employment, education and training, especially in rural areas and smaller centres.

“It is an equity issue. Petty driving fines start many rangatahi on the journey that ultimately takes them through the courts and on to jail – Maaori and Pasifika are over-represented in the criminal justice system simply because they get caught more often driving without a licence. We have to stop this conveyor belt,” says Kelvyn.

“At the same time, providing the services that Driving Change are after, and being able to respond quickly and nimbly as they pursue their rapid development plans going forward, are exactly what we’re set up to do. It’s a natural fit on lots of levels.

“We’re looking forward to the Momentum-Driving Change alliance making a real difference in young people’s lives,” says Kelvyn.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Momentum Waikato on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ethiopia’s Civil War


Stuff is still going on in the wider world, despite what happens here regarding Covid. Or in Ethiopia’s case, what happens there plus Covid. Belatedly, the wider world is coming to realise that Africa’s second most populous country is (a) facing a widening civil war along ethnic lines and (b) experiencing a massive refugee crisis and famine, both of which threaten to culminate (c) in the possible unravelling of the entire country. Ethiopia, some European observers darkly suggest, may be heading down the same path as Yugoslavia did, 30 years ago... More>>


Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>




 
 


Government: Obsolete Waihopai Spy Domes To Be Retired
The Minister Responsible for the Government Communications Security Bureau Andrew Little says the GCSB’s announcement of its operational decision to retire the obsolete Waihopai domes shows a contemporary intelligence agency being open about today’s national security challenges... More>>

Government: Moves On “Three Strikes” Law
The Government is delivering on its election campaign commitment to repeal the Three Strikes law with the introduction of the Three Strikes Legislation Repeal Bill, Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced. “The three strikes regime is an anomaly in New Zealand’s justice system that dictates what sentences judges must hand down irrespective of relevant factors... More>>

ALSO:


Education: All Schools Can Return To Onsite Learning
Auckland and Waikato students in years 1-10 can return to face-to-face learning at schools and kura from 17 November, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. ”Lockdowns can be stressful for children and young people, so returning to some on-site learning will mean they can reconnect with their teacher and friends... More>>


APEC: Prime Minister Opens CEO Summit
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for political and business leaders to work together to build a strong, equitable and sustainable recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic... More>>

Statistics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter
Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 