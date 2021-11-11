Sky Tower Lights Up As New Zealand Celebrates Vaccination Milestone

New Zealand’s iconic Sky Tower is to light up in support of the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

To mark the 80% milestone of New Zealanders being fully vaccinated, the Sky Tower will glow a mixture of brilliant white and blue light, while the base will display messages of celebration to congratulate New Zealanders for achieving the vaccine milestone.

SkyCity and New Zealand Media and Entertainment are combining the interest and attention created by the visual spectacular provided by a lit-up Sky Tower with the New Zealand Herald’s ‘The 90% Project’ - an editorial endeavour aimed at getting 90% of Kiwis vaccinated by Christmas.

The special lighting of the Sky Tower is being made possible thanks to support from The Warehouse Group, 2degrees, Goodman Property and TBWA\NZ.

“New Zealanders deserve a massive shout out for ramping up our vaccination rates so quickly,” said SkyCity CEO Michael Ahearne.

“The teams in all of our businesses have been behind the vaccination goal from the outset and we wanted to find a way to celebrate how far Kiwis have come and encourage that final push to the 90% mark. What better way to show our appreciation than by turning the southern hemisphere’s tallest tower into an icon of vaccination,” said Ahearne.

Preparations for the Sky Tower vaccination messaging began in earnest when the New Zealand Herald’s data team, who are driving the nzherald.co.nz live vaccine tracker, predicted New Zealand would hit the 80% double vaccine mark later this week.

“The New Zealand Herald’s ‘The 90% Project’ has been an incredibly important initiative for all of us at NZME. We have been heartened and energised by the support the initiative has received from right across New Zealand,” said NZME CEO Michael Boggs.

“To have the backing of SkyCity, The Warehouse Group, 2degrees, Goodman Property and TBWA\NZ, to put the vaccination campaign up in lights this way will give the project another great boost,” said Boggs.

With messages such as “We’re at the pointy end” and “It’s within arm’s reach” the Sky Tower vaccination spectacular will launch tomorrow night (Friday 12 November). It will feature on the tower for two nights encouraging New Zealanders to push on to the 90% mark.

The New Zealand Herald is covering the 80% vaccination milestone extensively in print and on-line including imagery and video of SkyCity’s Sky Tower illumination.

