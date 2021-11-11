Tākiwira Dargaville COVID-19 Response

On Wednesday this week, Dargaville confirmed its first covid19 Delta cases, a 30-year old mum and her baby. There are now 4 cases in total within this rohe.

Immediately Marae, Hapū, Iwi and Māori providers in Dargaville met and decided on a Takiwira Covid19 Response initiative. Antony Thompson from Ngāti Whātua explains, “When we learned there was a positive case in Dargaville our pandemic planning was initiated, we hold weekly Kaipara Covid Zooms with our Kaipara whānau and have planned for an event such as this”.

Local Marae including leadership from Pouto, Ripia, Oturei, Te Houhonga and Naumai were part of the planning on Wednesday and offered support where and when it would be needed. “Our Marae are an integral part of the Kaipara, it is our Marae and the home people who will wrap support and lead with kindness for our whānau who are infected with this virus” says Te Roroa CEO, Snow Tane.

It was decided in the hui that Kaipara Māori providers will lead the operational effort for the response group. Te Hā Oranga (Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua iwi health services), Tangata Development (Te Uri o Hau services) and Te Roroa services have created a tripartite to front foot delivery in Dargaville and surrounding districts. “This is what we do and will do to the best of our combined abilities, I’m extremely proud that Māori have these services to focus on Māori communities” explained Jonathan Rishworth, CEO for Te Uri o Hau.

From today the combined response in Dargaville by Māori will be increased. A vaccination site has been setup at The Warehouse Dargaville by Te Ha Oranga. Covid19 testing will be available through the Dargaville medical centre and support services with Tangata Development and Te Roroa are on standby. “Have faith that our māori services are in full operation, to our whanau we will do what we have always done- look after each other.” Says Antony Thompson.

