Fatal Crash, Carew, Ashburton District
Friday, 12 November 2021, 6:32 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a single vehicle crash in
Carew last night.
Emergency Services were notified of
the crash, on Ealing Montalto Road, at
about
9.40pm.
The vehicle reportedly collided with a
concrete barrier and the
single-occupant died at the
scene.
Enquiries into the circumstances are
ongoing.
