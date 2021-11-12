COVID-19 Public Advisory - 12 November 2021

Latest update on COVID-19

There were 15 new cases confirmed in the Waikato overnight, with five from Ōtorohanga, three from Hamilton, three from Ngāruawāhia, two from Raglan, one from Te Kuiti, and one location to be determined following further investigations.

Four have been linked to previous cases so far with investigations underway for the others today.

Locations of interest were identified yesterday in Ōtorohanga and Hamilton. Please check the Ministry of Health site for details.

There are seven pop-up and dedicated testing sites operating across Waikato today in Hamilton, Ngāruawāhia, Huntly, Ōtorohanga, Te Awamutu, and Te Kuiti.

There were 3,377 tests process in Waikato yesterday and 2,628 doses of vaccine were given.

In the Waikato region, public health staff are now supporting 210 people to isolate at home, including 89 cases and 121 contacts.

This brings the total number of cases during this Waikato outbreak to 218 (106 active, 112 recovered).

Location Number of active cases Hamilton 50 Ōtorohanga 31 Te Awamutu/Kihikihi 13 Ngāruawāhia 7 Raglan 2 Kāwhia 1 Te Kūiti 1 Unknown 1 106

Anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms, is following guidance relating to a location of interest, or has been directed by Healthline or a GP should seek a test immediately.

Otherwise, people should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for guidance before seeking a test.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test, wherever you go.

COVID-19 testing for teachers

Teachers who are returning back to work next week should allow 48-72 hours to allow swabs to be transferred to the laboratory, processed, resulted to the respective GP who will then inform the individual, generally by text message.

In order to receive results before Wednesday 17 November please ensure you get your swab by Saturday.

For those in Hamilton, testing is also available from the Founders Theatre and Claudelands Event Centre sites (operated by the DHB) and we encourage anyone seeking a test from those locations to do so by Sunday.

Testing is available at a range of dedicated sites, as well as GPs and designated GP practices (which do not require you to be enrolled as a patient). Please visit our testing locations page for more information www.waikatodhb.health.nz/cbac

COVID-19 testing centres

Testing locations in and around Waikato are also available on the Healthpoint and Waikato DHB websites

HUNTLY

Waahi Whanui, 23 Parry Street, Huntly West

Wednesday 10 - Saturday 13 November 10am-3pm

NGĀRUAWĀHIA

Panthers Club, Whatawhata Ave, Ngāruawāhia

Wednesday 10 - Friday 12 November 10am-3pm

TE AWAMUTU

Te Awamutu Event Centre carpark, Gorst Avenue, Te Awamutu

Friday 12 November 10am-2pm (closed Saturday-Sunday)

ŌTOROHANGA

Ōtorohanga Sports Club carpark, Island Reserve, Orahiri Terrace, Ōtorohanga

Friday 12 - Sunday 14 November 11am - 4.30pm

TE KŪITI

Te Kūiti Medical Centre (Te Kūiti Hospital site)

28 Ailsa Street, Te Kūiti

Wednesday 10– Friday 12 November 9am-4.30pm

THAMES

Te Korowai O Hauora, 210 Richmond Street, Thames

Saturdays 10am-1pm

HAMILTON

Founders Theatre carpark

Entrance off Norton Road

Daily 8am-4pm

Claudelands Event Centre

Gate 3, Brooklyn Road

Daily 10am-6pm

Te Kōhao Health

951 Wairere Drive, Hamilton East

Daily 10am-4pm

GP practices

Please see www.waikatodhb.health.nz/cbac for a list of pop-up testing sites and designated general practices where anyone can be tested for free, and www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/waikato for all testing providers in the region.

Latest update on COVID-19 vaccinations

Reporting on vaccination rates at TLA level is provided by the Ministry of Health. This data is at 10.03pm, 10 November 2021 and is the latest available at TLA level.

Territorial local authority 1st doses 2nd doses 1st doses as a % of eligible population Fully vaccinated as a % of eligible population Hamilton City 129,465 114,329 91.3% 80.7% Hauraki District 13,867 11,871 81.0% 69.3% Matamata-Piako District 26,213 22,663 86.1% 74.5% Ōtorohanga District 6869 5678 79.6% 65.8% Ruapehu District 5319 4337 80.0% 65.2% South Waikato District 16,359 13,260 82.1% 66.5% Thames-Coromandel District 23,696 21,144 85.4% 76.2% Waikato District 42,652 36,916 86.7% 75.1% Waipa District 44,211 39,241 91.8% 81.4% Waitomo District 6717 5537 88.8% 73.2% Waikato region 315,368 274,978 88.3% 77.0%

Data at SA2 level (approximately equivalent to suburb) is available on the Ministry of Health website.

Pop-up vaccination sites and vaccination clinics

Hours at the Te Awa The Base community vaccination centre in Te Rapa, Hamilton, have been extended from this week. The vaccination centre will now open from 9am to 9pm every Thursday and Friday, starting 28 October, until Christmas to cater for people who cannot be vaccinated during normal working hours.

There are number of pop-up vaccination centres operating across the Waikato this week. Details are at www.waikatodhb.health.nz/covid19mobile.

The Cambridge community vaccination centre at Cambridge Community Marae is closed. Vaccinations will continue to be available at Cambridge Medical Centre (bookings essential via www.bookmyvaccine.nz or 0800 28 29 26) and Unichem Cambridge (offering both walk-ins and bookings). There is good capacity at both sites to support the community. Vaccinations are free wherever you go.

Mobile vaccination clinics are rolling out across the takiwā with regular visits to locations through to the end of the year. The schedule is on the Waikato DHB website and will be regularly updated with more dates and locations.

Also visit the Waikato DHB FB page for up-to-date mobile vaccination clinic locations.

In Hamilton and elsewhere in the Waikato, you can get your vaccinations at GPs, pharmacies, mobile sites and at our vaccination centres. There's lots of options, so come along and meet the friendly vaccination teams.

Walk-in appointments are available at many vaccination sites across the Waikato.

People can now also bus free to and from their vaccination appointment if they show proof of their booking. See busit.co.nz/vaccination for more details.

Reminder - Making a vaccination appointment

Although walk-ins are available at many vaccination sites, the best way of guaranteeing a vaccination on the time, day and place of your choosing is still to book.

If you have made a booking and are not able to attend your appointment, please cancel your booking so someone else can use that appointment time.

If you are unsure when your appointment is, check on the booking system at https://app.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/manage using your contact number or email address and booking reference. Alternatively, you can call 0800 28 29 26 for assistance.

Everyone aged 12+ can now visit bookmyvaccine.nz to make their bookings.

We ask everyone when attending their appointments under Alert Level 3 to follow the key public health measures detailed on the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

If people have flu-like symptoms

Do not come into the hospital if you have cold or flu-like symptoms.

If you are concerned about your risk of COVID-19, please ring Healthline (0800 358 5453). They will tell you if you need to be tested and what to do next.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test

GPs are able to provide assessment and testing – please phone your practice first

Please do not turn up to your GP without an appointment

After hours, you can be seen at an urgent care clinic

We recommend you take your NHI number with you, which can speed up the timeframe to receive your test results.

