Fast-track Panel Approves Central Wellington Development

An independent panel has granted resource consent for a 13-storey office building, including retail and café space, on Molesworth Street in the Wellington suburb of Thorndon.

Primeproperty Group Limited applied under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020, and today an expert consenting panel approved resource consent with conditions.

The decision comes 88 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA).

We are not involved in the decision-making. The EPA provides advice and administrative support for the Panel Convener, Judge Newhook, and the expert consenting panels he appoints.

