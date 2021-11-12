Fast-track Panel Approves Central Wellington Development
Friday, 12 November 2021, 2:56 pm
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority
An independent panel has granted resource consent for a
13-storey office building, including retail and café space,
on Molesworth Street in the Wellington suburb of
Thorndon.
Primeproperty Group Limited applied under
the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020, and
today an expert consenting panel approved resource consent
with conditions.
The decision comes 88 working days
after the application was lodged with the Environmental
Protection Authority (EPA).
We are not involved in the
decision-making. The EPA provides advice and administrative
support for the Panel Convener, Judge Newhook, and the
expert consenting panels he appoints.
Read
the decision for the Molesworth Street Office Developmen
t
Read
more about fast-track
consenting
