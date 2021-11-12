Public Service Commissioner Investigating Kāinga Ora Matters

Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes is investigating matters that have been raised in relation to the public housing agency Kāinga Ora.

“We need to look into what has happened here and why,” said Mr Hughes.

“Political neutrality and trustworthiness are bottom lines for the Public Service. The matters that have been raised go to trust and confidence in a key public service agency.”

Mr Hughes will not be commenting further until he has finished investigating.

© Scoop Media

