Public Service Commissioner Investigating Kāinga Ora Matters
Friday, 12 November 2021, 4:24 pm
Press Release: Te Kawa Mataaho
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes is investigating
matters that have been raised in relation to the public
housing agency Kāinga Ora.
“We need to look into
what has happened here and why,” said Mr
Hughes.
“Political neutrality and trustworthiness
are bottom lines for the Public Service. The matters that
have been raised go to trust and confidence in a key public
service agency.”
Mr Hughes will not be commenting
further until he has finished
investigating.
