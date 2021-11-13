Police Maritime Unit Rescue Two People After Boat Sinks
The Police Maritime Unit has this morning rescued two
people from Wellington
Harbour after their boat sunk near Somes Island.
The pair headed out from Petone early
this morning and radioed an emergency
situation at 8am.
A wave came over the stern of the boat, which
stalled the engine. While they
attempted to restart the motor their vessel was swamped and filled with
water, after which it sunk.
“Fortunately both were wearing
life jackets and had waterproof radio gear
to call for help,” Police Coastal Master Senior Constable Kyle Smith
“This is a great example of where these people
were prepared for the worst
and it’s turned what could have been a bit of a hairy situation, into a
fairly-quick rescue."
No matter what type of craft you're using,
you should always follow the
Boating Safety Code.
Everyone on the water needs a plan for how they
are going to stay safe in
case things go wrong. It’s vital you prep your craft and equipment, check
your gear to make sure it’s safe and fit for purpose and know your
responsibilities for keeping yourself and others safe.
Key tips for boating safely:
Always wear a
life jacket when boating and jet skiing or using any
other
craft on the water
Have two forms of
waterproof communication on board, such as mobile phone
or
marine radio
Make sure your equipment is safe and working
Check the marine weather forecast https://www.metservice.com/marine/recreational (link is external)
Avoid alcohol
Know the rules for the area you’re in
Be familiar with navigational hazards in your area