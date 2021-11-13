50,000 Signatures On 'Vaccine OR Testing' Petition

The petition “Don’t Divide Us.nz” has reached 50,000 signatures in just five days.

Launched last Monday, the petition says “We oppose the ‘no jab no job’ policy, which will create a divided New Zealand. We call on the Government to allow the use of COVID rapid antigen testing as an alternative for unvaccinated kiwis to access workplaces, schools, maraes, large gatherings, and places of worship.”

A family advocate and an educational leader (also a registered nurse with a PhD in aged care) are making a joint application to get a rapid COVID test authorised in New Zealand so that thousands of kiwis don’t lose their jobs under the Government’s proposed ‘no jab no job’ mandate.

While both applicants are double-jabbed and support the vaccination programme, they are justifiably concerned that New Zealanders may be excluded from their teaching or nursing job, or sporting career, or going to their marae, going to church or the mosque or the gym or hair salon, university to study, weddings, visiting family members in prison, attending events – and there are many other examples – because they have chosen out of good conscience not to be vaccinated. It’s just not the kiwi way.

We are looking for a reasonable and workable middle ground that doesn’t divide the country and set family members against each other.

It was announced this week that Air New Zealand will require customers travelling domestically to either be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 OR test negative before flying. They also seem to understand that there is a middle ground. This is the solution we want for workplaces, churches, maraes and other public places.

A divided society with a ‘no jab no job’ mandate does not sit well with many New Zealanders – even those who support the vaccine programme.

With new developments on treatments, the approach to COVID is constantly evolving. We need a cautious approach - but also flexibility as we learn more about the disease and treatment.

We have received support from teachers, education leaders, medical professionals, politicians, and church leaders from a number of faiths for this middle-ground approach.

We call for an approach to COVID that targets the disease without dividing the country.

