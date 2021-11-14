Update: Waiwhakaiho River death

Following the death of a person in the Waiwhakaiho River last night, a Rāhui

has been placed on the river.

Ngāti Tāwhirikura Hāpu has placed a customary prohibtion of water

activities from the river mouth to the Telecom waterhole (Rimu Street).

The Rāhui will be lifted on the morning of Sunday 21 November.

Further to the media release issued earlier today, Police can now advise that

the person in fact jumped from the river bank upstream from Te Rewa Rewa

Bridge, not from the bridge as originally reported.

They did surface once but were then not seen again.

Police would like to thank all those who assisted with the search, including

members of the public, Surf Life Saving NZ, Taranaki LandSAR and the Taranaki

Rescue Helicopter.



© Scoop Media

