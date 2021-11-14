Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Snapper On Rail Pilot Launched In Wellington

Sunday, 14 November 2021, 5:30 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao

Rail commuters in Wellington got their first taste of electronic ticketing today with the launch of Metlink’s Snapper on Rail Pilot on the Johnsonville Line.

Over the next 12 months, passengers on the line will be able to pay their fares using a Snapper card at terminals installed in stations.

The pilot is an important step towards the National Ticketing Solution, a standardised way of paying for travel on public transport across the country.

Ōhāriu MP Greg O’Connor attended today’s launch at Johnsonville Railway Station and expressed confidence that commuters would benefit from the pilot.

“This train line is a vital link to the inner city and other suburbs for the people of my electorate. They’ll now be able to move between the train and buses using Snapper, making their commute more convenient and seamless,” O’Connor said.

Metlink General Manager Scott Gallacher said the pilot represented the culmination of work to improve the customer experience.

“Our customers want contactless payment for train passage, like they have for buses,” Gallacher said.

“We expect the pilot will show that an elegant, electronic solution like Snapper can be expanded to all trains and ferries across our network.”

Snapper CEO Miki Szikszai, who demonstrated the terminal during today’s launch, said it signified progress towards achieving his company’s vision for Wellington.

“For more than a decade Wellingtonians have embraced using Snapper on buses,” Szikszai said.

“Wellingtonians have been telling us for some time that they want the high-quality and convenient customer experience of Snapper to pay for their rail journeys. We are delighted to deliver this experience with our partners at Metlink and Transdev, and look forward to receiving customer feedback during the pilot.”

Transdev Chief Officer and Managing Director Greg Pollock said the pilot was the product of a common goal and collaboration between the companies and Metlink.

“We’re excited by this step towards integrated ticketing, and we’re committed to working together to make it a success,” Pollock said.

Greater Wellington Chair Daran Ponter commended all parties for cooperating in the best interest of commuters.

“The council is delighted by the combined effort and the convenience it will bring to Johnsonville commuters,” Ponter said.

“This pilot sends a message across the Wellington region that we’re taking action to improve the customer experience and creating a public transport network that’s truly fit for the future.”

