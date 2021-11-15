Police Continue Search For Missing Sandringham Woman

Police search and rescue teams are continuing to scour the Sandringham and

surrounding areas in ongoing efforts to locate missing woman Cindy Li.

Cindy, aged 70, has been missing since the morning of Tuesday 9th November

when she left an address on Tranmere Road on foot.

An extensive search effort has taken place in the areas around Sandringham

following her disappearance being reported.

Police are still trying to establish her movements since leaving the Tranmere

Road area and her whereabouts after this remain unknown.

Police have been carrying out an area canvass of the wider area including

CCTV enquiries, as well as following up information from members of the

public.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber says Police have significant concerns

for Cindy’s safety, given her age and the length of time she has been

missing.

“We have a large team working hard to piece together Cindy’s movements

and locate her.

“There is no evidence to indicate foul play is involved but we continue to

appeal to the public for any information about her disappearance or any

sightings of Cindy since Tuesday.”

Anyone with information should contact 105, quoting file number 211110/4026

