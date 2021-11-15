Police Continue Search For Missing Sandringham Woman
Police search and rescue teams are continuing to scour
the Sandringham and
surrounding areas in ongoing efforts to locate missing woman Cindy Li.
Cindy,
aged 70, has been missing since the morning of Tuesday 9th
November
when she left an address on Tranmere Road on foot.
An extensive search effort has taken place in
the areas around Sandringham
following her disappearance being reported.
Police are still trying
to establish her movements since leaving the
Tranmere
Road area and her whereabouts after this remain unknown.
Police have been carrying out an area
canvass of the wider area including
CCTV enquiries, as well as following up information from members of the
public.
Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff
Baber says Police have significant concerns
for Cindy’s safety, given her age and the length of time she has been
missing.
“We have a large team
working hard to piece together Cindy’s
movements
and locate her.
“There is no
evidence to indicate foul play is involved but we continue
to
appeal to the public for any information about her disappearance or any
sightings of Cindy since Tuesday.”
Anyone with information should contact 105, quoting file number 211110/4026