Police Continue Search For Missing Sandringham Woman

Monday, 15 November 2021, 12:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police search and rescue teams are continuing to scour the Sandringham and 
surrounding areas in ongoing efforts to locate missing woman Cindy Li.

Cindy, aged 70, has been missing since the morning of Tuesday 9th November 
when she left an address on Tranmere Road on foot.

An extensive search effort has taken place in the areas around Sandringham 
following her disappearance being reported.

Police are still trying to establish her movements since leaving the Tranmere 
Road area and her whereabouts after this remain unknown.

Police have been carrying out an area canvass of the wider area including 
CCTV enquiries, as well as following up information from members of the 
public.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber says Police have significant concerns 
for Cindy’s safety, given her age and the length of time she has been 
missing.

“We have a large team working hard to piece together Cindy’s movements 
and locate her.

“There is no evidence to indicate foul play is involved but we continue to 
appeal to the public for any information about her disappearance or any 
sightings of Cindy since Tuesday.”

Anyone with information should contact 105, quoting file number 211110/4026

