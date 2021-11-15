Winch Rescue For Injured Mountain Biker - Greenlea Rescue Helicopter
Monday, 15 November 2021, 3:04 pm
Press Release: Greenlea Rescue Helicopter
At midday on Sunday, November 14, the Greenlea Rescue
Helicopter was tasked to the Wairakei Forest Mountain Bike
Park for a mountain biker who had fallen, seriously injuring
himself.
Due to the area and his injuries, the male in
his 50’s required to be winched from his location and was
flown to Rotorua Hospital for further
treatment.
