Kāpiti Coast Residents Urged To Prepare For COVID-19 Cases In The Community

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan is urging residents to be vigilant in the wake of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant making its way down the country.

“While high vaccination rates will give us a much needed layer of protection from COVID-19, we have to prepare for the fact that there will be cases in our community, and we will have people self-isolating at home,” Mayor Gurunathan says.

“When Masterton mayor Lyn Patterson said ‘It will be Wellington…your turn soon’ she was also referring to the Kāpiti Coast.

“When I spoke to Mayor Patterson following the confirmed case in the Wairarapa on Sunday she asked me to alert Kāpiti residents to the reality that Delta is likely to be in our community very soon.

“I know this is unsettling news but whether we like it or not we now need to accept that Delta is here to stay. Put simply, we are just going to have to learn to live with this virus.

“I accept that people are over COVID and just want things to go back to the way they were before, but the reality is this is our ‘new normal’ and there is no escaping this fact.

“If history has taught us anything it is that vaccines work, and we need to have trust and confidence in the expert health advice,” Mayor Gurunathan says.

“While our vaccination rates are among the highest in the Wellington region, we still have some work to do to give everyone a layer of protection.

“According to figures released by Mid Central District Health Board on 14 November, 87% of eligible Ōtaki residents have had a least one dose of the vaccine. Approximately 1,072 eligible residents are un-vaccinated.

“Figures released this morning by the Capital and Coast District Health Board tell a similar story with the Kāpiti Coast trailing just behind Wellington City with around 86% of eligible people double vaccinated.

“So, if you haven’t had your COVID-19 vaccine already I urge you to make it a priority. If you’re unsure about getting a vaccine talk to your health provider, they’ll help you make an informed decision.

“We need to act like Delta is here. This means wearing a mask every time you step outside your household bubble and maintaining physical distancing. Keep track of where you’ve been using the QR codes provided and stay home and get tested if you are sick.

“We may not be able to stamp out Delta but I am confident that we can learn to live with this virus safely,” says Mayor Gurunathan. “It just requires everyone to play their part.”

© Scoop Media

