COVID-19 Public Advisory - 16 November 2021

There were 20 new cases confirmed in the Waikato overnight, with nine from Ōtorohanga, seven from Hamilton, one from Te Awamutu, one from Te Kuiti, and two awaiting confirmation.
Of the cases, 12 were known contacts already in isolation and a further two have now been linked. Investigations into the remaining six are underway today.
This brings the total number of cases during this Waikato outbreak to 260 (116 active, 144 recovered) with 21 active cases remaining under investigation for links.
Across Waikato there are eight dedicated testing centres operating today with sites at Huntly, Ōtorohanga, Te Kuiti, Thames, and Hamilton.
No new locations of interest were identified yesterday.
There are three people currently receiving care for COVID-19 at Waikato Hospital, including two who were transferred from the community isolation facility last night.
There were 3,218 tests processed in Waikato yesterday and 1,827 vaccinations given.
In the Waikato region, public health staff are now supporting 338 people to isolate at home, including 92 cases and 246 contacts.
|Location
|Number of active cases
|Hamilton
|52
|Ōtorohanga
|38
|Te Awamutu/Kihikihi
|9
|Ngāruawāhia
|6
|Te Kūiti
|4
|Kāwhia
|2
|Raglan
|2
|Huntly
|1
|Unknown
|2
|116
Anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms, is following guidance relating to a location of interest, or has been directed by Healthline or a GP should seek a test immediately.
Otherwise, people should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for guidance before seeking a test.
It is free to get a COVID-19 test, wherever you go.
COVID-19 testing for teachers
While Waikato is in Alert Level 3, teachers who have had one vaccination only are required to have weekly COVID-19 tests until they are fully vaccinated (no later than 1 January 2022). Fully vaccinated teachers do not need to have a weekly test. Tests are available at community testing centres and also at GPs and designated GP practices (see the list of designated GP practices at www.waikatodhb.health.nz/cbac).
Teachers should be aware it can take up to 72 hours for swabs to be transferred to the laboratory, processed and resulted to GPs, who will then notify the individual, generally by text message.
COVID-19 testing centres
Testing locations in and around Waikato are also available on the Healthpoint and Waikato DHB websites.
HUNTLY
Te Whare Oranga, 147 Harris Street, Huntly
Tuesday 16 - Sunday 21 November 9am-5pm
War Memorial Hall, Wight St, Huntly
Tuesday 16 - Sunday 21 November 10am-6pm
ŌTOROHANGA
Ōtorohanga Sports Club carpark, Island Reserve, Orahiri Terrace, Ōtorohanga
Tuesday 16 - Sunday 21 November 11am-4.30pm
NGĀRUAWĀHIA
Nga Miro Health Centre car park, 29 River Road, Ngāruawāhia
Tuesday 16 November 10am - 3pm
Wednesday 17 November 1 - 7pm
Thursday 18 and Friday 19 November 10am - 3pm
TE KŪITI
Te Kūiti Medical Centre (Te Kūiti Hospital site)
28 Ailsa Street, Te Kūiti
Monday to Friday 9am-4.30pm
Saturdays 9am-12pm
THAMES
Te Korowai O Hauora, 210 Richmond Street, Thames
Saturdays 10am-1pm
HAMILTON
Founders Theatre carpark
Entrance off Norton Road
Daily 8am-4pm
Claudelands Event Centre
Gate 3, Brooklyn Road
Daily 10am-6pm
Te Kōhao Health
951 Wairere Drive, Hamilton East
Daily 10am-4pm
GP practices
Please see www.waikatodhb.health.nz/cbac for a list of pop-up testing sites and designated general practices where anyone can be tested for free, and www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/waikato for all testing providers in the region.
Latest update on COVID-19 vaccinations
Reporting on vaccination rates at TLA level is provided by the Ministry of Health. This data is at 11.59pm 16 November 2021 and is the latest available at TLA level.
|Territorial local authority
|1st doses
|2nd doses
|1st doses as a % of eligible population
|Fully vaccinated as a % of eligible population
|Hamilton City
|130,343
|116,672
|91.9%
|82.3%
|Hauraki District
|14,034
|12,274
|82.0%
|71.7%
|Matamata-Piako District
|26,390
|23,169
|86.7%
|76.1%
|Ōtorohanga District
|6920
|5855
|80.2%
|67.9%
|Ruapehu District
|5403
|4550
|81.3%
|68.4%
|South Waikato District
|16,520
|13,636
|82.9%
|68.4%
|Thames-Coromandel District
|23,854
|21,459
|86.0%
|77.4%
|Waikato District
|42,907
|37,721
|87.3%
|76.7%
|Waipa District
|44,422
|40,131
|92.2%
|83.3%
|Waitomo District
|6772
|5655
|89.5%
|74.7%
|Waikato region
|317,565
|281,122
|88.9%
|78.7%
Data at SA2 level (approximately equivalent to suburb) is available on the Ministry of Health website.
Pop-up vaccination sites and vaccination clinics
Hours at the Te Awa The Base community vaccination centre in Te Rapa, Hamilton, have been extended from this week. The vaccination centre will now open from 9am to 9pm every Thursday and Friday, starting 28 October, until Christmas to cater for people who cannot be vaccinated during normal working hours.
There are number of pop-up vaccination centres operating across the Waikato this week. Details are at www.waikatodhb.health.nz/covid19mobile.
The Cambridge community vaccination centre at Cambridge Community Marae is closed. Vaccinations will continue to be available at Cambridge Medical Centre (bookings essential via www.bookmyvaccine.nz or 0800 28 29 26) and Unichem Cambridge (offering both walk-ins and bookings). There is good capacity at both sites to support the community. Vaccinations are free wherever you go.
- Mobile vaccination clinics are rolling out across the takiwā with regular visits to locations through to the end of the year. The schedule is on the Waikato DHB website and will be regularly updated with more dates and locations.
- Also visit the Waikato DHB FB page for up-to-date mobile vaccination clinic locations.
- In Hamilton and elsewhere in the Waikato, you can get your vaccinations at GPs, pharmacies, mobile sites and at our vaccination centres. There's lots of options, so come along and meet the friendly vaccination teams.
- Walk-in appointments are available at many vaccination sites across the Waikato.
- People can now also bus free to and from their vaccination appointment if they show proof of their booking. See busit.co.nz/vaccination for more details.
Reminder - Making a vaccination appointment
Although walk-ins are available at many vaccination sites, the best way of guaranteeing a vaccination on the time, day and place of your choosing is still to book.
- If you have made a booking and are not able to attend your appointment, please cancel your booking so someone else can use that appointment time.
- If you are unsure when your appointment is, check on the booking system at https://app.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/manage using your contact number or email address and booking reference. Alternatively, you can call 0800 28 29 26 for assistance.
- Everyone aged 12+ can now visit bookmyvaccine.nz to make their bookings.
- We ask everyone when attending their appointments under Alert Level 3 to follow the key public health measures detailed on the Unite Against COVID-19 website.
If people have flu-like symptoms
Do not come into the hospital if you have cold or flu-like symptoms.
If you are concerned about your risk of COVID-19, please ring Healthline (0800 358 5453). They will tell you if you need to be tested and what to do next.
- It is free to get a COVID-19 test
- GPs are able to provide assessment and testing – please phone your practice first
- Please do not turn up to your GP without an appointment
- After hours, you can be seen at an urgent care clinic
- We recommend you take your NHI number with you, which can speed up the timeframe to receive your test results.