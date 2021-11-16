COVID-19 Public Advisory - 16 November 2021

There were 20 new cases confirmed in the Waikato overnight, with nine from Ōtorohanga, seven from Hamilton, one from Te Awamutu, one from Te Kuiti, and two awaiting confirmation.

Of the cases, 12 were known contacts already in isolation and a further two have now been linked. Investigations into the remaining six are underway today.

This brings the total number of cases during this Waikato outbreak to 260 (116 active, 144 recovered) with 21 active cases remaining under investigation for links.

Across Waikato there are eight dedicated testing centres operating today with sites at Huntly, Ōtorohanga, Te Kuiti, Thames, and Hamilton.

No new locations of interest were identified yesterday.

There are three people currently receiving care for COVID-19 at Waikato Hospital, including two who were transferred from the community isolation facility last night.

There were 3,218 tests processed in Waikato yesterday and 1,827 vaccinations given.

In the Waikato region, public health staff are now supporting 338 people to isolate at home, including 92 cases and 246 contacts.

Location Number of active cases Hamilton 52 Ōtorohanga 38 Te Awamutu/Kihikihi 9 Ngāruawāhia 6 Te Kūiti 4 Kāwhia 2 Raglan 2 Huntly 1 Unknown 2 116

Anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms, is following guidance relating to a location of interest, or has been directed by Healthline or a GP should seek a test immediately.

Otherwise, people should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for guidance before seeking a test.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test, wherever you go.

COVID-19 testing for teachers

While Waikato is in Alert Level 3, teachers who have had one vaccination only are required to have weekly COVID-19 tests until they are fully vaccinated (no later than 1 January 2022). Fully vaccinated teachers do not need to have a weekly test. Tests are available at community testing centres and also at GPs and designated GP practices (see the list of designated GP practices at www.waikatodhb.health.nz/cbac).

Teachers should be aware it can take up to 72 hours for swabs to be transferred to the laboratory, processed and resulted to GPs, who will then notify the individual, generally by text message.

COVID-19 testing centres

Testing locations in and around Waikato are also available on the Healthpoint and Waikato DHB websites.

HUNTLY

Te Whare Oranga, 147 Harris Street, Huntly

Tuesday 16 - Sunday 21 November 9am-5pm

War Memorial Hall, Wight St, Huntly

Tuesday 16 - Sunday 21 November 10am-6pm

ŌTOROHANGA

Ōtorohanga Sports Club carpark, Island Reserve, Orahiri Terrace, Ōtorohanga

Tuesday 16 - Sunday 21 November 11am-4.30pm

NGĀRUAWĀHIA

Nga Miro Health Centre car park, 29 River Road, Ngāruawāhia

Tuesday 16 November 10am - 3pm

Wednesday 17 November 1 - 7pm

Thursday 18 and Friday 19 November 10am - 3pm

TE KŪITI

Te Kūiti Medical Centre (Te Kūiti Hospital site)

28 Ailsa Street, Te Kūiti

Monday to Friday 9am-4.30pm

Saturdays 9am-12pm

THAMES

Te Korowai O Hauora, 210 Richmond Street, Thames

Saturdays 10am-1pm

HAMILTON

Founders Theatre carpark

Entrance off Norton Road

Daily 8am-4pm

Claudelands Event Centre

Gate 3, Brooklyn Road

Daily 10am-6pm

Te Kōhao Health

951 Wairere Drive, Hamilton East

Daily 10am-4pm

GP practices

Please see www.waikatodhb.health.nz/cbac for a list of pop-up testing sites and designated general practices where anyone can be tested for free, and www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/waikato for all testing providers in the region.

Latest update on COVID-19 vaccinations

Reporting on vaccination rates at TLA level is provided by the Ministry of Health. This data is at 11.59pm 16 November 2021 and is the latest available at TLA level.

Territorial local authority 1st doses 2nd doses 1st doses as a % of eligible population Fully vaccinated as a % of eligible population Hamilton City 130,343 116,672 91.9% 82.3% Hauraki District 14,034 12,274 82.0% 71.7% Matamata-Piako District 26,390 23,169 86.7% 76.1% Ōtorohanga District 6920 5855 80.2% 67.9% Ruapehu District 5403 4550 81.3% 68.4% South Waikato District 16,520 13,636 82.9% 68.4% Thames-Coromandel District 23,854 21,459 86.0% 77.4% Waikato District 42,907 37,721 87.3% 76.7% Waipa District 44,422 40,131 92.2% 83.3% Waitomo District 6772 5655 89.5% 74.7% Waikato region 317,565 281,122 88.9% 78.7%

Data at SA2 level (approximately equivalent to suburb) is available on the Ministry of Health website.

Pop-up vaccination sites and vaccination clinics

Hours at the Te Awa The Base community vaccination centre in Te Rapa, Hamilton, have been extended from this week. The vaccination centre will now open from 9am to 9pm every Thursday and Friday, starting 28 October, until Christmas to cater for people who cannot be vaccinated during normal working hours.

There are number of pop-up vaccination centres operating across the Waikato this week. Details are at www.waikatodhb.health.nz/covid19mobile.

The Cambridge community vaccination centre at Cambridge Community Marae is closed. Vaccinations will continue to be available at Cambridge Medical Centre (bookings essential via www.bookmyvaccine.nz or 0800 28 29 26) and Unichem Cambridge (offering both walk-ins and bookings). There is good capacity at both sites to support the community. Vaccinations are free wherever you go.

Mobile vaccination clinics are rolling out across the takiwā with regular visits to locations through to the end of the year. The schedule is on the Waikato DHB website and will be regularly updated with more dates and locations.

Also visit the Waikato DHB FB page for up-to-date mobile vaccination clinic locations.

In Hamilton and elsewhere in the Waikato, you can get your vaccinations at GPs, pharmacies, mobile sites and at our vaccination centres. There's lots of options, so come along and meet the friendly vaccination teams.

Walk-in appointments are available at many vaccination sites across the Waikato.

People can now also bus free to and from their vaccination appointment if they show proof of their booking. See busit.co.nz/vaccination for more details.

Reminder - Making a vaccination appointment

Although walk-ins are available at many vaccination sites, the best way of guaranteeing a vaccination on the time, day and place of your choosing is still to book.

If you have made a booking and are not able to attend your appointment, please cancel your booking so someone else can use that appointment time.

If you are unsure when your appointment is, check on the booking system at https://app.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/manage using your contact number or email address and booking reference. Alternatively, you can call 0800 28 29 26 for assistance.

Everyone aged 12+ can now visit bookmyvaccine.nz to make their bookings.

We ask everyone when attending their appointments under Alert Level 3 to follow the key public health measures detailed on the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

If people have flu-like symptoms

Do not come into the hospital if you have cold or flu-like symptoms.

If you are concerned about your risk of COVID-19, please ring Healthline (0800 358 5453). They will tell you if you need to be tested and what to do next.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test

GPs are able to provide assessment and testing – please phone your practice first

Please do not turn up to your GP without an appointment

After hours, you can be seen at an urgent care clinic

We recommend you take your NHI number with you, which can speed up the timeframe to receive your test results.

