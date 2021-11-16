Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Vaccination Programme Increases Focus To Outreach And Events

Tuesday, 16 November 2021, 1:34 pm
Press Release: Northern Region Health Coordination Centre

With almost 90 percent of Aucklanders now fully vaccinated, the vaccination programme for Tāmaki Makurau is transitioning to a more extensive community-based outreach approach to continue to make it easier for people to get their vaccinations.

This will include more than 100 pop-up events leading up to Christmas in locations across the region ranging from schools through to stadiums and community centres.

This week, events will be taking place at schools in Manurewa and Māngere, Trusts stadium in west Auckland as well as in Pakiri and the Port Albert boat ramp in the north.

As well as the greater emphasis on outreach events, dozens more primary care providers are preparing to be part of the vaccination programme joining the 200 + General Practices and over 120 community pharmacies which are already administering COVID-19 vaccinations in all corners of the city.

Primary care providers have already delivered over 1 million doses across Auckland while increased focus on community outreach has seen these teams vaccinate over 23,000 people the last three weeks. This includes:

· Over 900 in-home vaccinations

· Over 2,000 vaccinations across disability providers

· Over 500 vaccinations of students, staff and families at specialist schools

· Over 2,000 vaccinations at emergency and transitional housing

· 15,000 vaccinations by the community vaccination buses and;

· 2,500 vaccinations via the community campervan teams.

“With over 300 primary care sites now providing vaccinations, we also have lots of capacity to deliver booster shots from later this month, while still being able to free up our staff to do more local events and outreach work, like in-home vaccinations and visits to boarding houses,” said NRHCC Vaccination Programme Director Matt Hannant.

“People have been responding really well to local events led by local community and school leaders, as well as the street-by-street approach for our campervans and buses.

“We know people have busy lives, particularly now they are returning to work and school, so it’s even more important that we can take vaccinations out to them to make it quick and easy.”

The shift in focus to outreach and events will mean that four of the city’s community vaccination centres will close with staff being redeployed to support the outreach efforts of both DHB and

Māori and Pacific partner providers.

The community vaccination centres led by Māori and Pacific partner providers will remain open recognising the crucial role these sites play in their communities, including Pukekohe, Manurewa, Takanini, Papakura, Ōtara, Westgate and Henderson.

The success of the drive-through vaccination model will also mean that the main drive-through site at Auckland airport park and ride will remain open until at least March 2022. The Mt Wellington, Birkenhead and Orewa will also remain open.

The four sites scheduled to close are: Albany (29 November), Epsom, Highbrook and the CBD (19 December).

“We’ve made phenomenal progress to date but the task of keeping all Aucklanders protected from COVID-19 is certainly not over yet. We encourage everyone who hasn’t yet had a vaccination, or is due a second dose, to head down to a local event or your local GP or pharmacy and get vaccinated ready for summer. This will enable you to enjoy everything the Auckland region has to offer as soon as we move to the new traffic light system, from haircuts and cafes through to gyms and music events.”

Full details of upcoming events and where people can still be vaccinated across metro Auckland are available at www.vaccinateforauckland.nz.

Ongoing support will also continue to be provided to those who have difficulties accessing vaccination sites due to transportation or mobility issues, including a free taxi service to all sites or access to in-home vaccinations (both available by calling the helpline on 0800 28 29 26).

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Northern Region Health Coordination Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Vaccine Toughlove


Vaccine mandates begin to kick in today for education and healthcare workers. All of them will need to have taken a first dose step towards full vaccination, largely because their work routinely brings them in contact with either patients or with children not (yet) able to be vaccinated. Those requirements enjoy wide public support. Beyond that point, things get murkier... More>>





 
 


APEC: Leaders Issue Declaration
The leaders of the 21 APEC member economies concluded the 2021 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Friday by adopting a declaration under the theme of Join, Work, Grow. Together. The meeting was chaired by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>


Government: Obsolete Waihopai Spy Domes To Be Retired
The Minister Responsible for the Government Communications Security Bureau Andrew Little says the GCSB’s announcement of its operational decision to retire the obsolete Waihopai domes shows a contemporary intelligence agency being open about today’s national security challenges... More>>

Government: Moves On “Three Strikes” Law
The Government is delivering on its election campaign commitment to repeal the Three Strikes law with the introduction of the Three Strikes Legislation Repeal Bill, Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced. “The three strikes regime is an anomaly in New Zealand’s justice system that dictates what sentences judges must hand down irrespective of relevant factors... More>>

ALSO:


APEC: Prime Minister Opens CEO Summit
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for political and business leaders to work together to build a strong, equitable and sustainable recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic... More>>

Statistics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter
Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 