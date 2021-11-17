Serious Crash, Hutt Road - Wellington
Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 7:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a serious crash on Hutt
Road.
A truck is reported to have overturned and be
blocking the roundabout near
Dowse Drive.
One
person is reported to have serious injuries.
Traffic
management is being put in place and motorists are asked to
avoid the
area if possible or seek an alternative
route.
