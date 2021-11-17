Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Heritage Fund Applications Now Open

Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 9:28 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council has funding available through its Heritage Fund to help landowners to manage and protect heritage features.

The fund was established to support landowners to look after ecological, geological, historical, and cultural sites on their land by funding heritage projects. This year the fund has $38,000 available.

“The fund is a great opportunity to manage, protect and enhance heritage features throughout the district,” Andy McKay, Programme Manager Biodiversity & Landscapers says.

“Heritage projects include fencing off and protecting waterways, native bush or heritage trees. It could also mean painting, restoration or maintenance of heritage buildings or, research and educational initiatives focussing on heritage management and protection.”

Applications for this year’s funding round close 5pm on Monday, 20 December 2021.

More information on the Heritage Fund, eligibility criteria and application forms are available on the Council’s website at https://www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/heritage-fund/

