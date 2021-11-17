Operation Selena: 14 People Charged Following Joint Operation Into Drug Smuggling At Auckland Airport
Fourteen people have been charged today following a joint operation by NZ
Police and NZ Customs into the smuggling of methamphetamine into New Zealand,
involving baggage handlers at Auckland Airport.
Operation Selena commenced in relation to
suspicious activity by baggage
handlers at Auckland Airport.
Enquiries by Police and Customs staff
established that several baggage
handlers had allegedly been involved in smuggling methamphetamine since the
beginning of this year.
Over the course
of the year, it’s believed the group has or have
conspired
to smuggle close to 500kgs of methamphetamine into New Zealand.
The group were also
allegedly involved in the failed smuggling attempt
of
200kgs of methamphetamine that was intercepted at the Malaysian border in
October 2021, which was destined for New Zealand. Four people were arrested
in Malaysia in the days after that incident.
The investigation uncovered that baggage
handlers at Auckland Airport were
allegedly preparing to receive the shipment from Kuala Lumpur before it was
intercepted by Malaysian authorities.
The ongoing investigation has also
uncovered that the baggage handlers
allegedly received over 250 kgs of methamphetamine smuggled into New Zealand
over the past ten months.
As a result
of the investigation, search warrants were carried out at
20
addresses across Tamaki Makaurau this morning.
Six baggage handlers have been charged with
importing methamphetamine and
conspiring to import methamphetamine.
Eight associates, including two
members of the King Cobras gang, were
also
identified as being involved in this drug smuggling operation and have been
charged with drug-related offences, money laundering, and participation in a
criminal group.
More than half a million
dollars in cash was also located during
today's
search warrants along with a revolver and an air pistol.
Detective Inspector Paul Newman, from
the National Organised Crime Unit, says
today’s arrests are the latest in ongoing efforts to stamp out
transnational crime and exploitation at our borders and protect our
communities.
“The
amount of methamphetamine this group of offenders have
smuggled or
were conspiring to bring into New Zealand through their brazen actions at the
airport was enormous and continues to have a devastating and immeasurable
impact on the community.
“We
want to acknowledge our partners at Customs for their role
in this
joint operation.
“Protecting our
communities at our border requires a public and
private
industry approach. This investigation has again shown us that Organised
Crime is resilient, resourceful and looking for ways to corrupt systems and
people at the border.
“The arrests
today will close that door and send a message to those
who
want to work with these criminals - it is just not worth it,” says
Detective Inspector Newman.
Customs Manager Intelligence, Bruce Berry says
Customs continues working
closely with Police and our international law enforcement partners to
dismantle transnational organised crime groups.
“Attempts at smuggling by those with access
to the baggage handling system
isn’t new – Customs knows that organised criminal groups actively target
and look for weaknesses in legitimate trade supply chains. Their motivation
is purely profit, and criminal groups will exploit people working in the
supply chain and subvert it for their own financial gain.
“One way Customs protects New
Zealand is by using intelligence and
working
closely with our partners, industry and the community to engage on suspicious
activities. We take a firm stance on anyone who undermines the system by
putting them before the courts.”
Those
charged include 12 males and two females, aged between 18
– 43, who
face a range of serious drug dealing and money laundering offences.
Enquiries are ongoing and Police are unable to rule out further arrests.