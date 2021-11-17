Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Operation Selena: 14 People Charged Following Joint Operation Into Drug Smuggling At Auckland Airport

Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 12:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police


Fourteen people have been charged today following a joint operation by NZ 
Police and NZ Customs into the smuggling of methamphetamine into New Zealand, 
involving baggage handlers at Auckland Airport.

Operation Selena commenced in relation to suspicious activity by baggage 
handlers at Auckland Airport.

Enquiries by Police and Customs staff established that several baggage 
handlers had allegedly been involved in smuggling methamphetamine since the 
beginning of this year.

Over the course of the year, it’s believed the group has or have conspired 
to smuggle close to 500kgs of methamphetamine into New Zealand.

The group were also allegedly involved in the failed smuggling attempt of 
200kgs of methamphetamine that was intercepted at the Malaysian border in 
October 2021, which was destined for New Zealand. Four people were arrested 
in Malaysia in the days after that incident.

The investigation uncovered that baggage handlers at Auckland Airport were 
allegedly preparing to receive the shipment from Kuala Lumpur before it was 
intercepted by Malaysian authorities.

The ongoing investigation has also uncovered that the baggage handlers 
allegedly received over 250 kgs of methamphetamine smuggled into New Zealand 
over the past ten months.

As a result of the investigation, search warrants were carried out at 20 
addresses across Tamaki Makaurau this morning.

Six baggage handlers have been charged with importing methamphetamine and 
conspiring to import methamphetamine.

Eight associates, including two members of the King Cobras gang, were also 
identified as being involved in this drug smuggling operation and have been 
charged with drug-related offences, money laundering, and participation in a 
criminal group.

More than half a million dollars in cash was also located during today's 
search warrants along with a revolver and an air pistol.

Detective Inspector Paul Newman, from the National Organised Crime Unit, says 
today’s arrests are the latest in ongoing efforts to stamp out 
transnational crime and exploitation at our borders and protect our 
communities.

“The amount of methamphetamine this group of offenders have smuggled or 
were conspiring to bring into New Zealand through their brazen actions at the 
airport was enormous and continues to have a devastating and immeasurable 
impact on the community.

“We want to acknowledge our partners at Customs for their role in this 
joint operation.

“Protecting our communities at our border requires a public and private 
industry approach. This investigation has again shown us that Organised 
Crime is resilient, resourceful and looking for ways to corrupt systems and 
people at the border.

“The arrests today will close that door and send a message to those who 
want to work with these criminals - it is just not worth it,” says 
Detective Inspector Newman.

Customs Manager Intelligence, Bruce Berry says Customs continues working 
closely with Police and our international law enforcement partners to 
dismantle transnational organised crime groups.

“Attempts at smuggling by those with access to the baggage handling system 
isn’t new – Customs knows that organised criminal groups actively target 
and look for weaknesses in legitimate trade supply chains. Their motivation 
is purely profit, and criminal groups will exploit people working in the 
supply chain and subvert it for their own financial gain.

“One way Customs protects New Zealand is by using intelligence and working 
closely with our partners, industry and the community to engage on suspicious 
activities. We take a firm stance on anyone who undermines the system by 
putting them before the courts.”

Those charged include 12 males and two females, aged between 18 – 43, who 
face a range of serious drug dealing and money laundering offences.

Enquiries are ongoing and Police are unable to rule out further arrests.

