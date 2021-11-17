Drop E-waste To Tairāwhiti Environment Centre To Recycle

If you have old computers or cameras cluttering up your home or garage – take them to the Tairāwhiti Environment Centre (TEC) on Palmerston Road.

Until the end of December TEC is receiving electronic waste (e-waste) to pack up and send-off to be recycled.

Council’s Waste Minimisation Team partnered with Tech Collect NZ to trial this e-waste initiative in Tairāwhiti. It will help combat the fast-growing category of e-waste because technology changes so fast.

TEC is open from 9am to 3pm Tuesday to Friday, and 11am to 1pm on Saturdays.

They do not accept televisions but do accept the following:

• Personal and laptop computers and associated cables

• Tablets, notebooks and palmtops

• Computer monitors and parts (for example internal hard drives and CD drives)

• Computer peripherals and accessories (for example mice, keyboards, web cameras, USBs and modems)

• Printers, scanners, and multi-function devices

• Cameras and video cameras

