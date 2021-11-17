Swanson Homicide: Murder Charge Laid

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor, Waitematā CIB:

Police have laid an additional charge as part of the homicide investigation

into the death of a man in Swanson over the weekend.

Police are also now in a position to confirm the identity of the man who was

located deceased at an address on Candia Road on Saturday morning.

He was David Keith Yates, aged 65, of Auckland.

A 31-year-old man, who was previously charged with assault, is now due to

appear in the Waitākere District Court tomorrow charged with murder.

Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with Mr Yates’ death at

this time.

As this matter is before the Court, Police are unable to comment further.

