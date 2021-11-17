Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Swanson Homicide: Murder Charge Laid

Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 4:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor, Waitematā CIB:

Police have laid an additional charge as part of the homicide investigation 
into the death of a man in Swanson over the weekend.

Police are also now in a position to confirm the identity of the man who was 
located deceased at an address on Candia Road on Saturday morning.

He was David Keith Yates, aged 65, of Auckland.

A 31-year-old man, who was previously charged with assault, is now due to 
appear in the Waitākere District Court tomorrow charged with murder.

Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with Mr Yates’ death at 
this time.

As this matter is before the Court, Police are unable to comment further.

