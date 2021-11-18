Crash, Reagan Road, Manukau - Counties Manukau
Thursday, 18 November 2021, 6:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a three-vehicle
crash on Reagan Road.
One person is reported to have
serious injuries.
The road is blocked near the crash
site and cordons are in place.
Motorists are asked to
avoid the
area.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more