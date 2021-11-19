Compliance Update - 19 November
Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland and part of Waikato compliance update:
Since Alert Level 3 came into
place, 64 people have been charged with 73
offences in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and parts of the Waikato, as at 5pm
yesterday (Thursday 18 November 2021).
Of these, 53 were for Failing to Comply with
Order (COVID-19), 12 were for
Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, two were for
Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer, two were for
Failing to Stop (COVID-19 related) and four were for Health Act breaches.
In the same time period, 53 people were formally warned.
Police have received 7,953 105-online
breach notifications relating to
businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and
parts of the Waikato.
Alert Level 2 compliance update:
Sixty-seven people have been
charged with 72 offences in Alert Level 2, as
at
5pm yesterday (Thursday 18 November 2021).
Of these, 64 are for Failing to Comply with
Order (COVID-19), four for
Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, three for Failing
to Stop (COVID-19 related), and one is for
Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer.
In the same time period, 26
people have been warned – 14 for Failure
to
Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction and 12 for Failing to Comply
with Order (COVID-19).
One person has received a youth referral
for Failing to Comply with
Order
(COVID-19).
To date, Police have
received 3,353 105-online breach notifications
relating
to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Alert Level 2.
Checkpoint figures:
As of
11.59pm yesterday, 1,462,802 vehicles have now been stopped
at the
checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries, with 14,588
vehicles having been turned around.
30,284 vehicles were processed at
the checkpoints yesterday with 138 of
those
vehicles being turned around.
A total
of 51 out of 6332 vehicles were turned away at the
northern
checkpoints yesterday, while 87 vehicles out of 23,952 were turned around at
the southern checkpoints.
As at 11.59pm last night, 98,367 heavy
vehicles have been stopped and 1931 of
them have been turned around attempting to leave Tāmaki Makaurau, with 21 of
those turned around yesterday.
It’s important to remember that travel
across an alert level boundary
remains restricted and you will be turned away if you don’t have the
required evidence for permitted travel, as outlined on the COVID-19 website.