Compliance Update - 19 November

Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland and part of Waikato compliance update:

Since Alert Level 3 came into place, 64 people have been charged with 73

offences in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and parts of the Waikato, as at 5pm

yesterday (Thursday 18 November 2021).

Of these, 53 were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 12 were for

Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, two were for

Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer, two were for

Failing to Stop (COVID-19 related) and four were for Health Act breaches.

In the same time period, 53 people were formally warned.

Police have received 7,953 105-online breach notifications relating to

businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and

parts of the Waikato.

Alert Level 2 compliance update:

Sixty-seven people have been charged with 72 offences in Alert Level 2, as at

5pm yesterday (Thursday 18 November 2021).

Of these, 64 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), four for

Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, three for Failing

to Stop (COVID-19 related), and one is for

Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer.

In the same time period, 26 people have been warned – 14 for Failure to

Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction and 12 for Failing to Comply

with Order (COVID-19).

One person has received a youth referral for Failing to Comply with Order

(COVID-19).

To date, Police have received 3,353 105-online breach notifications relating

to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Alert Level 2.

Checkpoint figures:

As of 11.59pm yesterday, 1,462,802 vehicles have now been stopped at the

checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries, with 14,588

vehicles having been turned around.

30,284 vehicles were processed at the checkpoints yesterday with 138 of those

vehicles being turned around.

A total of 51 out of 6332 vehicles were turned away at the northern

checkpoints yesterday, while 87 vehicles out of 23,952 were turned around at

the southern checkpoints.

As at 11.59pm last night, 98,367 heavy vehicles have been stopped and 1931 of

them have been turned around attempting to leave Tāmaki Makaurau, with 21 of

those turned around yesterday.

It’s important to remember that travel across an alert level boundary

remains restricted and you will be turned away if you don’t have the

required evidence for permitted travel, as outlined on the COVID-19 website.

