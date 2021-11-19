Unprecedented Demand At COVID-19 Testing Sites In Tauranga

Confirmation of COVID-19 cases in Tauranga and Mount Maunganui yesterday has led to unprecedented demand at testing centres across the city today.

Bay of Plenty DHB Incident Controller, Trevor Richardson, is appealing to people at testing sites to be patient.

“Our testing teams are working as quickly and carefully as they can. We appreciate the patience of everyone who is waiting to get a swab.

“We’re in the process of redeploying staff to ensure additional capacity is in place to meet the high level of demand today.

“In order to help our testing teams out, we’re putting out a reminder to please wear a mask when you go for a test, scan in to the QR codes located on site and if possible, bring your National Health Index (NHI) number with you as this can help speed up the process.”

Testing sites

Tauranga

• Mount Maunganui Sports Centre - Corner of Maunganui & Hull Roads (10am–6pm Friday 19/11 and 10am-4pm Saturday 20/11, Sunday 21/11, Monday 22/11, Tuesday 23/11)

• Mount Maunganui – Tahatai Coast School, 45 Evans Road, Papamoa 9am-6pm Saturday 20/11 (check the Healthpoint website for times after this: https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/bay-of-plenty/tauranga/)

• Tauranga Racecourse (10am–6pm Friday 19/11 and 10am–4pm Saturday 20/11, Sunday 21/11, Monday 22/11, Tuesday 23/11)

• Tauranga central-100 First Ave. Drive-through accessed via carpark next to Noel Leeming on Second Ave (8am–4pm, Monday–Friday)

Whakatāne District

• Whakatāne - Med Central Portacom, 52B King St (10am–4pm, Monday–Saturday)

• Murupara, Koromiko St (10am–4pm, Monday–Friday)

