COVID-19 Public Advisory - 19 November 2021



There were 30 new cases confirmed in the Waikato overnight, with 11 from Hamilton, six from Huntly, five from Ngāruawāhia, three from Te Kūiti, two from Kāwhia, two from Ōtorohanga and one from Cambridge.

The Thames case announced yesterday has now been added to the active cases table.

One new location of interest was added for Cambridge.

There is one case currently receiving care at Waikato Hospital.

Across the Waikato there are eight pop-up and dedicated testing centres operating today at Hamilton, Ōtorohanga, Huntly, Ngāruawāhia, Thames, and Te Kuiti.

There were 3,100 tests processed in the Waikato yesterday and 2,293 vaccinations given.

In the Waikato region, public health staff are supporting 300 people to isolate at home, including 115 cases and 185 contacts.

Location Number of active cases Hamilton 65 Ōtorohanga 38 Ngāruawāhia 10 Te Kūiti 10 Huntly 9 Te Awamutu 6 Kāwhia 5 Cambridge 4 Raglan 2 Te Kauwhata 2 Thames 1 Unknown 2 154

Anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms, is following guidance relating to a location of interest, or has been directed by Healthline or a GP should seek a test immediately.

Otherwise, people should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for guidance before seeking a test.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test, wherever you go.

COVID-19 testing centres

Testing locations in and around Waikato are also available on the Healthpoint and Waikato DHB websites.

THAMES

Rhodes Park, State Highway 25, Thames

Friday 19 to Sunday 21 November 9am-5pm

HUNTLY

Te Whare Oranga, 147 Harris Street, Huntly

Wednesday 17 - Sunday 21 November 9am-5pm

War Memorial Hall, Wight St, Huntly

Wednesday 17 - Sunday 21 November 10am-6pm

ŌTOROHANGA

Ōtorohanga Sports Club carpark, Island Reserve, Orahiri Terrace, Ōtorohanga

Friday 19 November – Sunday 21 November 10am-3.30pm

NGĀRUAWĀHIA

Nga Miro Health Centre car park, 29 River Road, Ngāruawāhia

Friday 19 November 10am-3pm

TE KŪITI

Te Kūiti Medical Centre (Te Kūiti Hospital site)

28 Ailsa Street, Te Kūiti

Monday to Friday 9am-4.30pm

Saturdays 9am-12pm

HAMILTON

Founders Theatre carpark

Entrance off Norton Road

Daily 8am-4pm

Claudelands Event Centre

Gate 3, Brooklyn Road

Daily 10am-6pm

Te Kōhao Health

951 Wairere Drive, Hamilton East

Daily 10am-4pm

GP practices

Please see www.waikatodhb.health.nz/cbac for a list of pop-up testing sites and designated general practices where anyone can be tested for free, and www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/waikato for all testing providers in the region.

Latest update on COVID-19 vaccinations

Reporting on vaccination rates at TLA level is provided by the Ministry of Health. This data is at 19 November 2021 and is the latest available at TLA level.

Territorial local authority 1st doses 2nd doses 1st doses as a % of eligible population Fully vaccinated as a % of eligible population Hamilton City 131,236 118,727 92.6% 83.8% Hauraki District 14,151 12,521 82.6% 73.1% Matamata-Piako District 26,641 23,757 87.5% 78.1% Ōtorohanga District 6992 6071 81.0% 70.4% Ruapehu District 5484 4679 82.5% 70.4% South Waikato District 16,774 14,134 84.2% 70.9% Thames-Coromandel District 24,103 21,820 86.9% 78.7% Waikato District 43,264 38,529 88.0% 78.4% Waipa District 44,713 40,925 92.8% 84.9% Waitomo District 6864 5885 90.7% 77.8% Waikato region 320,222 287,048 89.7% 80.4%

Data at SA2 level (approximately equivalent to suburb) is available on the Ministry of Health website.

Pop-up vaccination sites and vaccination clinics

Hours at the Te Awa The Base community vaccination centre in Te Rapa, Hamilton, have been extended from this week. The vaccination centre will now open from 9am to 9pm every Thursday and Friday, starting 28 October, until Christmas to cater for people who cannot be vaccinated during normal working hours.

There are number of pop-up vaccination centres operating across the Waikato this week. Details are at www.waikatodhb.health.nz/covid19mobile.

The Cambridge community vaccination centre at Cambridge Community Marae is closed. Vaccinations will continue to be available at Cambridge Medical Centre (bookings essential via www.bookmyvaccine.nz or 0800 28 29 26) and Unichem Cambridge (offering both walk-ins and bookings). There is good capacity at both sites to support the community. Vaccinations are free wherever you go.

Mobile vaccination clinics are rolling out across the takiwā with regular visits to locations through to the end of the year. The schedule is on the Waikato DHB website and will be regularly updated with more dates and locations.

Also visit the Waikato DHB FB page for up-to-date mobile vaccination clinic locations.

In Hamilton and elsewhere in the Waikato, you can get your vaccinations at GPs, pharmacies, mobile sites and at our vaccination centres. There's lots of options, so come along and meet the friendly vaccination teams.

Walk-in appointments are available at many vaccination sites across the Waikato.

People can now also bus free to and from their vaccination appointment if they show proof of their booking. See busit.co.nz/vaccination for more details.

Reminder - Making a vaccination appointment

Although walk-ins are available at many vaccination sites, the best way of guaranteeing a vaccination on the time, day and place of your choosing is still to book.

If you have made a booking and are not able to attend your appointment, please cancel your booking so someone else can use that appointment time.

If you are unsure when your appointment is, check on the booking system at https://app.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/manage using your contact number or email address and booking reference. Alternatively, you can call 0800 28 29 26 for assistance.

Everyone aged 12+ can now visit bookmyvaccine.nz to make their bookings.

We ask everyone when attending their appointments under Alert Level 3 to follow the key public health measures detailed on the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

If people have flu-like symptoms

Do not come into the hospital if you have cold or flu-like symptoms.

If you are concerned about your risk of COVID-19, please ring Healthline (0800 358 5453). They will tell you if you need to be tested and what to do next.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test

GPs are able to provide assessment and testing – please phone your practice first

Please do not turn up to your GP without an appointment

After hours, you can be seen at an urgent care clinic

