First DHB In Aotearoa Hits 90 Per Cent Double-dose Milestone

Friday, 19 November 2021, 3:11 pm
Press Release: Northern Region Health Coordination Centre

It’s a momentous day for Tāmaki Makaurau, with Auckland District Health Board this afternoon becoming the first DHB in the country to reach the 90 per cent double-dose milestone.

The city’s two other DHBs are also rapidly bearing down on the target, with Waitematā currently sitting at 87 per cent double dose rates and Counties Manukau at 84.

Northern Region Health Coordination Centre’s Programme Director Matt Hannant is thrilled with the news.

“This success is absolutely down to the countless hours, good spirits and sustained efforts of all the community leaders, Māori and Pacific provider partners and GP, pharmacy and DHB staff. They’ve been out there at community events and on the streets with their mobile campervan clinics, doing everything from answering questions and providing vaccinations through to manning sausage sizzles.

“We really want to thank the community for stepping up to help protect themselves and their whānau.”He says the programme’s outreach teams have also done a tremendous job with vaccinating some of the harder to reach communities, with over 23,000 people vaccinated in recent weeks. Some highlights include delivering:

· Over 900 in-home vaccinations

· Over 2,000 vaccinations across disability providers

· Over 500 vaccinations of students, staff and families at specialist schools

· Over 2,000 vaccinations at emergency and transitional housing

· More than 15,000 vaccinations by the community vaccination buses and;

· Over 2,500 vaccinations via the community campervan teams.”

Hannant says that lots of support is available for those who haven’t yet got their vaccination and might be feeling unsure.

“It’s okay to still be feeling a bit unsure. We know that some people still have questions, so please come along to have a chat to one of our staff members, or speak with your trusted health professional.

“There are still lots of opportunities to get your first or second dose now, so that you can start using the new vaccine pass and make the most of your summer. We also have free taxis available for those that might have difficulty getting along to a clinic.”

More than 100 pop-up events are planned in the lead-up to Christmas in locations across the region ranging from schools through to stadiums and community centres.

This includes more than 20 happening across the city this weekend:

· Māngere Town Centre Countdown Carpark - Fri 19 - Sat 20 Nov, 9am - 5pm, 121R Bader Drive, Māngere

· Trust Stadium Drive-through - Fri 19 - Sat 20 Nov, 9am - 4pm, 65-67 Central Park Drive, Henderson

· Papakura High Vaccination Drive - Fri 19 - Sat 20 Nov, 10am - 6pm, Papakura Willis Road

· Shot Famz - Sat 20 Nov, 10am - 5pm, Roskill Youth Zone , 740 Sandringham Road Extension, Mt Roskill

· #TAKE2FORTHETEAM - Sat 20 Nov, 11am - 3pm, Epsom Vaccination Centre - 382 Manukau Road, Epsom

· Sleeves up - Sat 20 Nov, 9am-4:30pm, 2-6 Calgary Street, Sandringham

· Southern Cross School - 2nd Dose Event - Sat 20 Nov,10am - 4pm, 237 Buckland Road, Māngere East

· Super Saturday - Manurewa Marae - Sat 20 Nov, 9am - 1:00pm, Manurewa Marae, Clendon

· Vax our West - Sat 20 Nov, 10am - 4pm, 199B Lincoln Road, Henderson

· Rally your village team- Sat 20 Nov, 8:30am-5.30pm, Ōtara Carpark, Newbury Street Side

· Shot De La Salle - Sat 20 Nov, 9am-5pm, 81 Gray Ave, Māngere East

· Māngere Town Centre - Sun 21 Nov, 10am-3pm, 93 Bader Drive, Māngere

· Super Hero Sundays - Sun 21 Nov, 11am - 2pm, Trevor Hoskings Drive

And the vaccination buses and campervans will be parked up at the following locations:

· Papatoetoe Campervan - Sat 20 Nov, 11:30am-1:30pm, Papatoetoe New World

· Manukau Campervan - Sat 20 Nov, 2pm - 4pm, Manukau Mall

· Mission Bay Campervan - Sat 20 Nov, 9am - 3pm, Mission Bay (Movenpick End)

· Glenfield Campervan - Sat 20 Nov, 8am - 3pm, Malborough Park, 13 Chartwell Ave, Glenfield

· Albany Campervan - Sat 20 - Sun 21 Nov, 09am -2:45pm, Albany Pak n Save

· Hobsonville Point Campervan - Sat 20 - Sun 21 Nov, 9am -3pm, Cataliners Bay Farmers Market

· Māngere Campervan - Sun 21 Nov, 11:30am-2:30pm, Mangere PaknSave

· Orewa Campervan - Sun 21 Nov, 9am - 2:45pm, Orewa Library

· Orewa Beach Campervan - Sun 21 Nov, 9am - 2:45pm, Orewa Life Saving Club

· Long Bay Beach Campervan - Sun 21 Nov, 9am - 2:45pm, Long Bay Beach - Beach Road Entrance

People can also walk in at any of the community vaccination centres this weekend, or head along to one of the 200+ GP clinics and 100+ pharmacies now delivering vaccinations across Auckland. Full details of opening hours and sites can be found at https://smex12-5-en-ctp.trendmicro.com:443/wis/clicktime/v1/query?url=www.vaccinateforauckland.nz&umid=f5b300ef-122b-419b-9469-ec182d637516&auth=33daf4ba0a26549707f81ea1cfa75d4b0b8ff8df-9bbfe444dfaf1e0a8204cbef9169b9bda42c7ab6

