Stronger Outcomes For All Ngāi Tahu Communities With Police-Ngāi Tahu Agreement
Police and Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu have formalised our important
relationship with the signing of an official partnership agreement.
The agreement, signed
at the Tamatea Marae today, formalises our
commitment
to each other and to work collaboratively to build stronger outcomes for our
Māori communities.
Police Commissioner
Andrew Coster says the partnership is an
important
milestone in the Police effort to deliver on the organisation’s objectives
of Te Huringa o Te Tai strategy, and towards realising aspirations of Māori
through strong partnerships with iwi.
“It demonstrates the strength of the
relationship between Police and
Māori, particularly in Ōtākou and is a step towards a new model of
practical partnership,” Commissioner Coster says.
“I am proud to lead a Police service that is
committed to partnering with
iwi and ensuring our work reflects the Treaty principles of partnership,
participation and protection.
“This step forward together with Ngāi
Tahu is a visible, and tangible
example of this investment, and I am positive this is a building block
towards achieving aspirations of Māori in the Ōtākou region.
“We know that if we are to
achieve our vision of being the safest country
then we must be successful with and for Māori.”
Te
Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Chief Executive Officer Arihia Bennett
says Ngāi
Tahu and the Police already share an important relationship, and this
partnering agreement builds on that in a proactive and practical way.
“We welcome this partnership as a formalisation
of our shared values. As a
result, Ngāi Tahu will be engaging closely with Police to provide solutions
to infrastructure needs, in order for police stations to be more community
facing and to connect more deeply and in more meaningful ways with all
communities.
“Ngāi Tahu Property is
the ideal partner to engage with Police on
their
objectives to improve outcomes for mana whenua as part of Te Huringa o Te Tai
strategy.”
Work is underway to look at
redeveloping the Dunedin Central Police
Station
into a policing hub, to ensure this space better serves the community.
Police is looking to
redefine the function of our stations, to ensure
they
build reassurance and trust and confidence within communities, and to make
sure they provide an accessible way for all our communities to interact with
Police.
We want our stations to be
places of manaakitanga, providing services to
the
community and enabling public safety – a hub that welcomes the community
in, and a building that is tailored to the unique characteristics of the
community it serves.