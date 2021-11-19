Stronger Outcomes For All Ngāi Tahu Communities With Police-Ngāi Tahu Agreement



Police and Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu have formalised our important

relationship with the signing of an official partnership agreement.

The agreement, signed at the Tamatea Marae today, formalises our commitment

to each other and to work collaboratively to build stronger outcomes for our

Māori communities.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says the partnership is an important

milestone in the Police effort to deliver on the organisation’s objectives

of Te Huringa o Te Tai strategy, and towards realising aspirations of Māori

through strong partnerships with iwi.

“It demonstrates the strength of the relationship between Police and

Māori, particularly in Ōtākou and is a step towards a new model of

practical partnership,” Commissioner Coster says.

“I am proud to lead a Police service that is committed to partnering with

iwi and ensuring our work reflects the Treaty principles of partnership,

participation and protection.

“This step forward together with Ngāi Tahu is a visible, and tangible

example of this investment, and I am positive this is a building block

towards achieving aspirations of Māori in the Ōtākou region.

“We know that if we are to achieve our vision of being the safest country

then we must be successful with and for Māori.”

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Chief Executive Officer Arihia Bennett says Ngāi

Tahu and the Police already share an important relationship, and this

partnering agreement builds on that in a proactive and practical way.

“We welcome this partnership as a formalisation of our shared values. As a

result, Ngāi Tahu will be engaging closely with Police to provide solutions

to infrastructure needs, in order for police stations to be more community

facing and to connect more deeply and in more meaningful ways with all

communities.

“Ngāi Tahu Property is the ideal partner to engage with Police on their

objectives to improve outcomes for mana whenua as part of Te Huringa o Te Tai

strategy.”

Work is underway to look at redeveloping the Dunedin Central Police Station

into a policing hub, to ensure this space better serves the community.

Police is looking to redefine the function of our stations, to ensure they

build reassurance and trust and confidence within communities, and to make

sure they provide an accessible way for all our communities to interact with

Police.

We want our stations to be places of manaakitanga, providing services to the

community and enabling public safety – a hub that welcomes the community

in, and a building that is tailored to the unique characteristics of the

community it serves.

© Scoop Media

