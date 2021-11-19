Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayor Goff Thrilled With Auckland DHB 90 Per Cent Vaccination Success

Friday, 19 November 2021, 5:38 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council

Mayor Phil Goff has praised Aucklanders for their hard work over the past three months, following the announcement this afternoon that the city’s first District Health Board (DHB) has reached the 90 per cent full vaccination milestone.

“With the Auckland DHB having achieved 90 per cent, and the Waitematā and Manukau DHB’s at 87 and 84 per cent respectively, we’re on track to being one of the most vaccinated cities in the world,” he said.

“This is fantastic news, and it means that we are in a strong position to transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework in coming weeks.

“Vaccination is the single best tool we have to slow the transmission of COVID-19, protect our health system from being overwhelmed, and give people the confidence to go out and support local businesses.

“Thank you to the more than 1.3 million Aucklanders who have received at least their first dose so far and thank you to our health workers who have done the mahi in challenging circumstances to help get us to this point.

“This milestone reflects the determination of Aucklanders to do their bit to protect themselves, their families, and the community. The sacrifice Aucklanders have made has been immense, but it has given the rest of the country time to increase vaccination rates.

“The country owes Aucklanders a debt of gratitude,” Mayor Goff said.

“With the new traffic light system on the way, we can look forward to a proper Christmas break and a real kiwi summer.”

