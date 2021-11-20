"We All Have Them!": Kiwi Kids Send Vital Message About Children’s Rights This World Children’s Day

A new short film, from children to children, sends a crucial reminder to Kiwi kids on World Children’s Day: "we all have rights".

Hosted by ‘Super Millie’, the Kiwi kid super hero and star of Save the Children New Zealand's campaign to empower kids through lockdown, the short online film shares five things all kids should know about their rights.

"No. 1 we all have them. Boys, girls, non-binary. No matter where you live in the world, our rights are equal," says Super Millie.

Launched in conjunction with World Children’s Day (Saturday November 20), the day that marks the signing of the UN Convention of the Rights of the Child in 1989, the film also includes six other Kiwi kids who share their thoughts on matters such as what would make the world a better place or how adults empower them.

Save the Children New Zealand Advocacy and Research Director Jacqui Southey says the more children understand their rights, the more likely they are to speak out when their own rights, or the rights of others, aren’t being met.

"Too many children go without the basics here in Aotearoa New Zealand - enough food, healthy affordable homes, access to good healthcare and education. We have frighteningly high rates of self-harm, violence and abuse.

"World Children’s Day is a time to reflect on what we want for our children and work towards a fair and equal society where no child is left behind."

