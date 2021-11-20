Weekend Of 20-21 November - Metlink Central City Bus Diversions Due To Protest Action

Metlink buses will continue to operate over the weekend to provide services, despite widespread disruption to routes likely to be caused by four sets of protest action in central Wellington over Saturday and Sunday.

To ensure safe passage for customers and the public and minimum disruption, a diversion will operate on Saturday between 11:00am and approximately 2:00pm on the route between Courtenay Place and the Lambton Interchange, with buses following a route from Courtenay Place/Taranaki St/Jervois Quay/Whitmore St/Lambton Interchange and vice versa in return. There will be no stops between Courtenay Place and the Lambton Interchange.

Any diversion in place on Sunday will be smaller in scale and dependant on the nature of the protests. This information will be available on our website www.metlink.org.nz or by calling Metlink on 0800 801 700.

“We’re putting diversions in place to maintain services while protecting the safety of passengers, drivers, our frontline staff and the public,” says Metlink General Manager, Scott Gallacher.

“However, this is an evolving situation which will be closely monitored. We will update customers with any further changes, should they be necessary, as soon as we are able.

Bus services affected are 1, 2, 3, 7, 14, 22, 24, 25, 52, 81, 83.

