Crash - SH2, Lower Hutt - Wellington
Sunday, 21 November 2021, 3:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently attending a crash
involving a car and a
pedestrian on SH2 near the
intersection with Major Drive, Kelson.
Police were
notified at 2:42pm.
SH2 is down to one lane northbound
and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
More
information will be released when
available.
