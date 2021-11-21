Fatal Car Crash, Mangawhai - Northland

Police can confirm one person has died following a single-car crash near

Mangawhai, Northland.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Devich Rd at around 11:35pm

last night.

The road was closed for a period as contractors repaired power lines that had

come down but was reopened at about 5am today.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are continuing.

© Scoop Media

