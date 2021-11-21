Fatal Car Crash, Mangawhai - Northland
Sunday, 21 November 2021, 3:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a
single-car crash near
Mangawhai,
Northland.
Emergency services were alerted to the
crash on Devich Rd at around 11:35pm
last
night.
The road was closed for a period as contractors
repaired power lines that had
come down but was reopened
at about 5am today.
Enquiries into the circumstances
of the crash are
continuing.
