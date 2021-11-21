Crash – Hutt Road, Wellington - Wellington
Sunday, 21 November 2021, 3:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently attending a serious
single-vehicle crash on
the Hutt Road by the Hutt Road
on-ramp.
Police were notified at 6:35am.
Both
lanes are blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
More information will be released when
available.
