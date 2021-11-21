Fatal Crash - Weymouth Road, Clendon Park - Counties Manukau

Police can confirm two people have died following a serious crash in Clendon

Park early this morning.

Police were notified of the single-vehicle collision at the intersection of

Weymouth Road and Palmers Road at 12:35 this morning.

The road remains closed and Police ask motorists to avoid the area.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

© Scoop Media

