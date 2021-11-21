Fatal Crash - Weymouth Road, Clendon Park - Counties Manukau
Sunday, 21 November 2021, 3:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm two people have died following a
serious crash in Clendon
Park early this
morning.
Police were notified of the single-vehicle
collision at the intersection of
Weymouth Road and
Palmers Road at 12:35 this morning.
The road remains
closed and Police ask motorists to avoid the
area.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are
ongoing.
