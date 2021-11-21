Homicide Investigation Launched
Police spokesperson:
A homicide
investigation is under way after the death of a 22-year-old
man in
Auckland today.
The man was dropped off at
a Takanini medical centre at around 12.45pm today
with critical injuries.
The man was subsequently
transported to Middlemore Hospital, where he passed
away from his injuries a short time later.
Police
are working to establish the circumstances leading to the
man’s
injuries, and to identify the person/s who dropped him off at the medical
centre.
Anyone with
information that could assist our enquiries is asked to get
in
touch via 105.
Information can also be
provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.