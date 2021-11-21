Homicide Investigation Launched

Police spokesperson:

A homicide investigation is under way after the death of a 22-year-old man in

Auckland today.

The man was dropped off at a Takanini medical centre at around 12.45pm today

with critical injuries.

The man was subsequently transported to Middlemore Hospital, where he passed

away from his injuries a short time later.

Police are working to establish the circumstances leading to the man’s

injuries, and to identify the person/s who dropped him off at the medical

centre.

Anyone with information that could assist our enquiries is asked to get in

touch via 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

