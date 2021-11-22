Karen Walker And World Vision Launch Exclusive Must-have Christmas Collaboration

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Monday, 22 November 2021, 9:24 am
Press Release: World Vision New Zealand

World Vision New Zealand and Karen Walker have launched an exclusive collaboration, giving Kiwis the chance to buy a limited-edition Christmas card created by the well-known designer, while raising money for World Vision’s life-saving work across the world.

The must-have card features Karen Walker’s iconic Runaway Girl wearing a festive hat on her travels. For as little as $10, Kiwis can buy the card and choose a World Vision Smiles gift to go inside it, making a life-changing donation on behalf of the recipient. Smiles gifts range from fast-growing seeds to clean water and are a way for Kiwis to extend the Christmas spirit to those in need, by supporting some of the most vulnerable children in the world.

“Our Runaway Girl has always been about stepping forward into possibilities and this is what World Vision is all about also: asking what we can do and how can we make change,” says Walker.

The card is available in Karen Walker stores across the country and at worldvision.org.nz/smiles.

In store, Kiwis can buy the card and choose from two Smiles gifts – fast-growing seeds and helping a child get immunised. Online, the card is available with the full Smiles gift range.

This is the second year that World Vision and Karen Walker have partnered together for Smiles, however this is the first year that the cards are available in store.

“We chose to feature two Smiles gifts in store this year, fast growing seeds and helping a child get immunised, as these reflect some of the most pressing issues we face in the world,” says Walker.

“It’s a pleasure to support World Vision’s work that makes such a big impact in the lives of many vulnerable children,” says Walker.

World Vision New Zealand’s National Director, Grant Bayldon says the organisation is honoured to work with Karen Walker, and that Smiles gifts will not only make a meaningful present for loved ones, but also make a life-changing difference to kids and families in need.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Karen Walker again this year and especially to have Smiles gifts available in store for the first time ever. For as little as $10 you can buy fast growing seeds or help a child get immunised and either gift will make a significant difference in a child’s life. To us, there’s nothing more special.

“When you give a Smiles gift, you’re taking part in something much bigger than a one-off present, it’s something that will be cherished long after the season has ended and will make a world of difference for those benefiting from Kiwi’s incredible generosity,” says Bayldon.

There are more than 30 Smiles gifts to choose from this year including things like purchasing a goat, providing clean water for a child, and training a teacher. Last Christmas, Kiwis bought more than 15,000 Smiles gifts that directly benefitted children and communities World Vision works with overseas.

About Smiles 

World Vision New Zealand’s Smiles gifts represent the life-changing work the charity is doing right now around the world. When someone gives a goat, they’re really giving so much more – they’re contributing to projects that boost family income around the world. Or when someone selects a Smiles gift of training a teacher, they’re helping to run education programmes that allow millions of children to attend school every year. We pool donations into the sector indicated on each gift, so we can be sure families and communities are receiving exactly what they need most today to thrive.

For a full list of Smiles gifts visit www.worldvision.org.nz/smiles

