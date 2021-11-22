Summer Road Safety Focus Begins For Southern Police
As the warmer weather settles in and the holiday season
approaches, Southern
District Police are ramping up road safety activities to keep everyone on our
roads safe.
Unfortunately, too many
drivers are putting road-users at risk by
driving
unsafely as reported across Otago Coastal, Central Otago and Southland
areas.
Southern
District Police are putting in a lot of hard work and
planning to
ensure these drivers are held to account.
As a Road to Zero strategy partner, we are
committed to reducing death and
injury on our roads.
We work alongside our road safety partners Waka
Kotahi and the Ministry of
Transport and other road safety groups to keep you safe on and around our
roads.
“Our officers target times and
locations we know are high risk and
undertake prevention and enforcement activities accordingly,” District Road
Policing Manager Senior Sergeant Gregory Ballantyne says.
“These include speed
enforcement, breath alcohol testing, and
operations
around people using cell phones while driving as well as checking that
everyone is wearing a seatbelt.
"The open roads are a constant
focus for speed enforcement, and this weekend
was no different, starting on Friday after a motorbike was clocked travelling
132kmh on one of the Southern highways, near Athol," Senior Sergeant
Ballantyne says.
A small change in speed makes a big difference
to whether you walk away or
are carried away from a crash.
Carelessness, speed, and impairment played a
part in a number of crashes
Police attended over the weekend, and a number of drivers were apprehended as
a result.
On Saturday Police received two
separate reports of vehicles driving on the
wrong side of the road.
Fortunately, staff were able to stop
both vehicles safely and avoid further
risk to both drivers and other road-users.
Alcohol and/or drugs are
a factor in about a third of all fatal crashes,
and
almost a third of people who die on our roads aren’t wearing a seatbelt.
“An increase in
socialising at this time of the year is natural,
but
drinking and driving simply cannot be mixed - if you’re going to drink,
plan your ride home before heading out so that you are not driving, says
Senior Sergeant Ballantyne.
“We all
know the devastation a road crash causes, not only to our
loved
ones, but also the attending emergency services and communities.
"We’ve lost around 275 people on our roads already this year.
"That’s 275 families struggling with the tragedy of losing a loved one.
“As Police officers we never lose sight of the
real human loss and grieving
behind every death on the road.
"It’s unacceptable and we will be doing
everything we can to prevent
further deaths from occurring.
“We want to ensure everyone gets to their
holiday destinations and home
again safely.
“You can expect our officers to be out in
force anytime, anywhere to deter
unsafe driving behaviour.
“But, Police can’t do this alone. Road
safety is everyone’s
responsibility, we all have a role to play in keeping our roads safe.
"Don’t
drink and drive, don’t drive distracted, which means put
your
phone away, don’t speed, and always wear your seatbelt."