Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Feds Supports Moves To Make Better Use Of DoC Stewardship Land

Monday, 22 November 2021, 7:24 pm
Press Release: Federated Farmers

The announcement by the Department of Conservation that it will look to streamline the process for reclassifying or selling stewardship land it administers is excellent news, Federated Farmers says.

"We’ve been calling for the process to be made more efficient and practical for all involved for many years," Federated Farmers environment spokesperson Chris Allen said.

"The end result should be better protection of land with high conservation values, both on private and public land, as well as more secure public access to the outdoors, and provision for greater economic outcomes for the nation."

DOC released a discussion document on November 19 and is seeking public feedback as it considers changes to the legislation. The goal is to speed up and simplify the reclassification process so land with conservation value is identified and managed appropriately, while land with very low or no conservation value can be made available for other uses.

Building on a number of requests over many years by the High Country Committee, in August 2020 Federated Farmers asked the Minister of Conservation to consider a concerted effort to identify land administered by DoC that was better suited to private ownership. This should offer greater ability for landowners adjoining the DoC estate to undertake boundary adjustments to achieve improved conservation/indigenous biodiversity and economic outcomes.

In our 2020 paper to the Minister, Feds said:

"Some current New Zealand land ownership arrangements are more an accident of history than a logical response based on its best use. A relocation of land use involving arrange of instruments including commercial leases, binding covenants and changes to core ownership provides an opportunity to achieve both improved conservation/indigenous biodiversity outcomes and economic outcomes…

"It is agreed that some private land has significant conservation value and outright purchase of parts of the land, or purchase of an "interest" in parts of the land, is considered by landowners as a more appropriate and equitable process than through legislatives mechanisms such as declaration of Significant Natural Areas, which potentially renders the land incapable of reasonable productive use."

High Country Chair Rob Stokes also welcomed news of the review and said the main outcomes he wanted to see from the proposed changes are:

-Improved conservation outcomes.

-Increased employment through on the ground work, eg new fences for boundary adjustments and indigenous plantings.

-Reduced need for weed and pest control on low conservation value land held by the Crown, which would instead be managed by private land owners. For example, even light grazing can reduce control expenditure on plant pests such as wilding pines.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Federated Farmers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Government: NZ Moves Forward Into Traffic Lights On Dec 3


All of New Zealand will move into the Covid-19 Protection Framework at 11.59pm on Thursday 2 December, making Friday 3 December the first day the traffic light system will be operationalised. “Cabinet has today provided New Zealanders certainty by confirming the whole country will move into the traffic light system on December 3 – 11 days from now... More>>



 
 

Government: To Review High Cost Of Residential Building Supplies In Market Study
Ensuring Kiwis have access to fairly priced building materials is a driving factor in Government’s decision to review the residential building supply market, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark, announced today... More>>


Helen Clark Foundation: Freeing Kiwis From Gridlock
Sweeping changes are needed in Aotearoa New Zealand's transport system if the country is to have any hope of meeting the revised emissions reduction target announced by Climate Change Minister James Shaw at COP26... More>>



National: Government Wasn’t Ready For Home Isolation
The first appearance before the Health Committee in almost two months by Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield has revealed just how poorly prepared the Government was for Delta, says National’s Covid Response spokesperson Chris Bishop... More>>


Wairarapa Moana: Foreshore And Seabed All Over Again As Govt Tries To Legislate Away Day In Court

An urgent report from the Waitangi Tribunal has found the Crown is ignoring its own treaty settlement policies to deny claimants their day in court; by attempting to settle two contentious claims within the wider Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki Nui-ā-Rua Treaty Settlement... More>>

Government: 26 Contracts Signed To Accelerate Māori Vaccination Rates
The Government has approved $46.75 million and signed 26 contracts to rapidly accelerate Māori vaccinations across Aotearoa and support the efforts of DHBs to reach the 90% double vaccinated target... More>>


Police: Images Of Human Remains Captured At Pike River Mine
Today Police have notified the families of the 29 Pike River Mine victims that imagery work from the additional boreholes has captured two sets of human remains, plus a possible third... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 