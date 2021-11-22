Name Release - Bluff Boating Incident
Monday, 22 November 2021, 9:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm the names of the men who died
following the sinking of a boat in Bluff Harbour on Friday
19 November.
They were Richard Hiraman Jeet, 66, and
Claude Norman Mitchell, 67.
Police extend their
sympathies to the men’s loved ones.
An
investigation into the circumstances of the incident is
ongoing.
