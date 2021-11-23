Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

COVID-19 Home Isolation Cases Urged To Seek The Help They Need Without Delay

Tuesday, 23 November 2021, 11:01 am
Press Release: Northern Region Health Coordination Centre

In metro Auckland today, the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) is coordinating the support of 1,441 COVID-19 positive cases to safely isolate at home. As the number of people isolating at home in Auckland will increase over the coming months, the NRHCC is reminding anyone in Community-SIQ to seek help quickly if they need it.

“We acknowledge it can be difficult to make decisions about your health or the health of your whānau when isolating at home, especially during such a stressful and uncertain time,” says Northern Region Health Coordination Centre Lead (and Counties Manukau Health CEO) Fepulea’I Margie Apa.

“We are urging anyone who is isolating at home to seek help without delay if they are concerned about their health.”

Anyone isolating at home who has questions or is worried about their symptoms – even mild ones – should seek help from a health professional on the dedicated 0800 number provided to them, or call their GP. The dedicated 0800 phone number is available 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week and has clinical people available to help. The COVID-19 Healthline number 0800 358 5453 is also available for general advice.

Symptoms include:

  • fever
  • newor worsening cough
  • sorethroat
  • shortnessof breath
  • sneezingand runny nose
  • temporaryloss of smell or altered sense of taste

“If you are isolating at home and it’s an emergency, like chest pain or shortness of breath, call 111 immediately – ambulances are free for people with COVID-19,” says Ms Apa. “You do not need to wait for your tele-health check or to inform Healthline – we just want to make sure you get the help you need as soon as possible.”

Pulse oximeters, alongside regular tele-health checks with the person and whānau, are one of a number of measures used to ensure COVID-19 cases can safely isolate at home – it’s important to note that all of these are important when monitoring health.

In the vast majority of cases, COVID-19 positive cases isolating at home in Auckland receive a home isolation information pack, including a pulse oximeter, within 24 hours of their referral to home isolation.

“We acknowledge there have been a small number of delays in these packs being delivered including instances where the address is incorrect or the person is unable to be contacted,” says Ms Apa. “People need to provide the correct address where they are isolating, give us their current phone number and answer our calls so we can make sure the pack reaches the right people.”

“We are reviewing our processes and procedures to identify how they can be improved to ensure pulse oximeters are received within 24 hours of referral to home isolation.”

“Anyone who is experiencing delays in receiving their pulse oximeter should call Healthline or their GP.”

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visit www.arphs.health.nz/covid19test. For up-to-date info on all testing locations, visit www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/

 

The Northland and metro Auckland DHBs (Counties Manukau, Waitematā and Auckland DHBs) are operating a regional response to the COVID-19 pandemic through the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC).

The information contained in this media release is specific to the metro-Auckland region.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Northern Region Health Coordination Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Government: NZ Moves Forward Into Traffic Lights On Dec 3


All of New Zealand will move into the Covid-19 Protection Framework at 11.59pm on Thursday 2 December, making Friday 3 December the first day the traffic light system will be operationalised. “Cabinet has today provided New Zealanders certainty by confirming the whole country will move into the traffic light system on December 3 – 11 days from now... More>>



 
 

Government: To Review High Cost Of Residential Building Supplies In Market Study
Ensuring Kiwis have access to fairly priced building materials is a driving factor in Government’s decision to review the residential building supply market, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark, announced today... More>>


Helen Clark Foundation: Freeing Kiwis From Gridlock
Sweeping changes are needed in Aotearoa New Zealand's transport system if the country is to have any hope of meeting the revised emissions reduction target announced by Climate Change Minister James Shaw at COP26... More>>



National: Government Wasn’t Ready For Home Isolation
The first appearance before the Health Committee in almost two months by Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield has revealed just how poorly prepared the Government was for Delta, says National’s Covid Response spokesperson Chris Bishop... More>>


Wairarapa Moana: Foreshore And Seabed All Over Again As Govt Tries To Legislate Away Day In Court

An urgent report from the Waitangi Tribunal has found the Crown is ignoring its own treaty settlement policies to deny claimants their day in court; by attempting to settle two contentious claims within the wider Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki Nui-ā-Rua Treaty Settlement... More>>

Government: 26 Contracts Signed To Accelerate Māori Vaccination Rates
The Government has approved $46.75 million and signed 26 contracts to rapidly accelerate Māori vaccinations across Aotearoa and support the efforts of DHBs to reach the 90% double vaccinated target... More>>


Police: Images Of Human Remains Captured At Pike River Mine
Today Police have notified the families of the 29 Pike River Mine victims that imagery work from the additional boreholes has captured two sets of human remains, plus a possible third... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 