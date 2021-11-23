COVID-19 Public Advisory

Latest update on COVID-19
There were 11 new cases confirmed in the Waikato overnight, with six from Huntly, three from Kawhia, one from Te Kūiti, and one from Ōtorohanga.
Five of the new cases have been linked and the remaining six are under investigation.
Locations of interest were identified yesterday in Tokoroa, Huntly, and Putāruru.
There are seven pop-up and dedicated testing sites operating across Waikato today in Hamilton, Tokoroa, Putāruru, Ōtorohanga, Thames, and Te Kūiti
Across the Waikato there were 1944 tests processed yesterday and 1227 doses of vaccine were given.
In the Waikato region, public health staff are now supporting 143 cases to isolate at home.
This brings the total number of cases during this Waikato outbreak to 361 (186 active, 175 recovered) with 32 active cases remaining under investigation for links.
|Location
|Number of active cases
|Hamilton
|75
|Ōtorohanga
|32
|Te Kūiti
|26
|Huntly
|25
|Ngāruawāhia
|9
|Kāwhia
|7
|Te Kauwhata
|4
|Te Awamutu
|3
|Raglan
|2
|Cambridge
|1
|Thames
|1
|Tokoroa
|1
|186
Anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms, is following guidance relating to a location of interest, or has been directed by Healthline or a GP should seek a test immediately.
Otherwise, people should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for guidance before seeking a test.
It is free to get a COVID-19 test, wherever you go.
COVID-19 testing centres
Testing locations in and around Waikato are also available on the Healthpoint and Waikato DHB websites.
TOKOROA
Tokoroa Sports and Events Centre, 25 Mossop Road, Tokoroa
Tuesday 23 November 10am-12pm
PUTĀRURU
Putāruru Plaza, Kensington St, Putāruru
Tuesday 23 November 2-4pm
THAMES
Te Korowai o Hauora Thames, 210 Richmond Street, Thames
Monday-Friday 9am-3pm
Saturday 10am-1pm
HUNTLY
Waahi Whanui, 17 Parry Street, Huntly
Wednesday 24 – Sunday 28 November 10 – 3pm
ŌTOROHANGA
Ōtorohanga Sports Club carpark, Island Reserve, Orahiri Terrace, Ōtorohanga
Friday 19 November – Sunday 21 November 10am-3.30pm
NGĀRUAWĀHIA
Nga Miro Health Centre car park, 29 River Road, Ngāruawāhia
Wednesday 24 November 1-7pm
Friday 26 November 7.30am – 12pm
TE KŪITI
Te Kūiti Medical Centre (Te Kūiti Hospital site)
28 Ailsa Street, Te Kūiti
Monday to Friday 9am-4.30pm
Saturdays 9am-12pm
HAMILTON
Founders Theatre carpark
Entrance off Norton Road
Daily 8am-4pm
Claudelands Event Centre
Gate 3, Brooklyn Road
Daily 10am-6pm
Te Kōhao Health
951 Wairere Drive, Hamilton East
Daily 10am-4pm
GP practices
Please see www.waikatodhb.health.nz/cbac for a list of pop-up testing sites and designated general practices where anyone can be tested for free, and www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/waikato for all testing providers in the region.
Latest update on COVID-19 vaccinations
Reporting on vaccination rates at TLA level is provided by the Ministry of Health. This data is at 23 November 2021 and is the latest available at TLA level.
|Territorial local authority
|1st doses
|2nd doses
|1st doses as a % of eligible population
|Fully vaccinated as a % of eligible population
|Hamilton City
|131,783
|120,162
|93.0%
|84.8%
|Hauraki District
|14,272
|12,682
|83.3%
|74.1%
|Matamata-Piako District
|26,793
|24,157
|88.0%
|79.4%
|Ōtorohanga District
|7019
|6138
|81.4%
|71.1%
|Ruapehu District
|5525
|4760
|83.1%
|71.6%
|South Waikato District
|16,915
|14,379
|84.9%
|72.1%
|Thames-Coromandel District
|24,254
|22,104
|87.4%
|79.7%
|Waikato District
|43,512
|39,053
|88.5%
|79.4%
|Waipa District
|44,869
|41,425
|93.1%
|86.0%
|Waitomo District
|6926
|5988
|91.5%
|79.1%
|Waikato region
|321,868
|290,838
|90.1%
|81.4%
Data at SA2 level (approximately equivalent to suburb) is available on the Ministry of Health website.
Pop-up vaccination sites and vaccination clinics
Hours at the Te Awa The Base community vaccination centre in Te Rapa, Hamilton, have been extended from this week. The vaccination centre will now open from 9am to 9pm every Thursday and Friday, starting 28 October, until Christmas to cater for people who cannot be vaccinated during normal working hours.
There are number of pop-up vaccination centres operating across the Waikato this week. Details are at www.waikatodhb.health.nz/covid19mobile.
The Cambridge community vaccination centre at Cambridge Community Marae is closed. Vaccinations will continue to be available at Cambridge Medical Centre (bookings essential via www.bookmyvaccine.nz or 0800 28 29 26) and Unichem Cambridge (offering both walk-ins and bookings). There is good capacity at both sites to support the community. Vaccinations are free wherever you go.
Mobile vaccination clinics are rolling out across the takiwā with regular visits to locations through to the end of the year. The schedule is on the Waikato DHB website and will be regularly updated with more dates and locations.
Also visit the Waikato DHB FB page for up-to-date mobile vaccination clinic locations.
In Hamilton and elsewhere in the Waikato, you can get your vaccinations at GPs, pharmacies, mobile sites and at our vaccination centres. There's lots of options, so come along and meet the friendly vaccination teams.
Walk-in appointments are available at many vaccination sites across the Waikato.
People can now also bus free to and from their vaccination appointment if they show proof of their booking. See busit.co.nz/vaccination for more details.
Reminder - Making a vaccination appointment
Although walk-ins are available at many vaccination sites, the best way of guaranteeing a vaccination on the time, day and place of your choosing is still to book.
If you have made a booking and are not able to attend your appointment, please cancel your booking so someone else can use that appointment time.
If you are unsure when your appointment is, check on the booking system at https://app.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/manage using your contact number or email address and booking reference. Alternatively, you can call 0800 28 29 26 for assistance.
Everyone aged 12+ can now visit bookmyvaccine.nz to make their bookings.
We ask everyone when attending their appointments under Alert Level 3 to follow the key public health measures detailed on the Unite Against COVID-19 website.
If people have flu-like symptoms
Do not come into the hospital if you have cold or flu-like symptoms.
If you are concerned about your risk of COVID-19, please ring Healthline (0800 358 5453). They will tell you if you need to be tested and what to do next.
It is free to get a COVID-19 test
GPs are able to provide assessment and testing – please phone your practice first
Please do not turn up to your GP without an appointment
After hours, you can be seen at an urgent care clinic
We recommend you take your NHI number with you, which can speed up the timeframe to receive your test results.