COVID-19 Public Advisory

Tuesday, 23 November 2021, 2:20 pm
Press Release: Waikato District Health Board

Latest update on COVID-19

There were 11 new cases confirmed in the Waikato overnight, with six from Huntly, three from Kawhia, one from Te Kūiti, and one from Ōtorohanga.

Five of the new cases have been linked and the remaining six are under investigation.

Locations of interest were identified yesterday in Tokoroa, Huntly, and Putāruru.

There are seven pop-up and dedicated testing sites operating across Waikato today in Hamilton, Tokoroa, Putāruru, Ōtorohanga, Thames, and Te Kūiti

Across the Waikato there were 1944 tests processed yesterday and 1227 doses of vaccine were given.

In the Waikato region, public health staff are now supporting 143 cases to isolate at home.

This brings the total number of cases during this Waikato outbreak to 361 (186 active, 175 recovered) with 32 active cases remaining under investigation for links.

LocationNumber of active cases 
Hamilton75
Ōtorohanga32
Te Kūiti26
Huntly25
Ngāruawāhia9
Kāwhia7
Te Kauwhata4
Te Awamutu3
Raglan2
Cambridge1
Thames1
Tokoroa1
 186

Anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms, is following guidance relating to a location of interest, or has been directed by Healthline or a GP should seek a test immediately.

Otherwise, people should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for guidance before seeking a test.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test, wherever you go.

COVID-19 testing centres

Testing locations in and around Waikato are also available on the Healthpoint and Waikato DHB websites.

TOKOROA

Tokoroa Sports and Events Centre, 25 Mossop Road, Tokoroa

Tuesday 23 November 10am-12pm

PUTĀRURU

Putāruru Plaza, Kensington St, Putāruru

Tuesday 23 November 2-4pm

THAMES

Te Korowai o Hauora Thames, 210 Richmond Street, Thames

Monday-Friday 9am-3pm

Saturday 10am-1pm

HUNTLY

Waahi Whanui, 17 Parry Street, Huntly

Wednesday 24 – Sunday 28 November 10 – 3pm

ŌTOROHANGA

Ōtorohanga Sports Club carpark, Island Reserve, Orahiri Terrace, Ōtorohanga

Friday 19 November – Sunday 21 November 10am-3.30pm

NGĀRUAWĀHIA

Nga Miro Health Centre car park, 29 River Road, Ngāruawāhia

Wednesday 24 November 1-7pm

Friday 26 November 7.30am – 12pm

TE KŪITI

Te Kūiti Medical Centre (Te Kūiti Hospital site)

28 Ailsa Street, Te Kūiti

Monday to Friday 9am-4.30pm

Saturdays 9am-12pm

HAMILTON

Founders Theatre carpark

Entrance off Norton Road

Daily 8am-4pm

Claudelands Event Centre

Gate 3, Brooklyn Road

Daily 10am-6pm

Te Kōhao Health

951 Wairere Drive, Hamilton East

Daily 10am-4pm

GP practices

Please see www.waikatodhb.health.nz/cbac for a list of pop-up testing sites and designated general practices where anyone can be tested for free, and www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/waikato for all testing providers in the region.

Latest update on COVID-19 vaccinations

Reporting on vaccination rates at TLA level is provided by the Ministry of Health. This data is at 23 November 2021 and is the latest available at TLA level.

Territorial local authority1st doses2nd doses1st doses as a % of eligible populationFully vaccinated as a % of eligible population
Hamilton City131,783120,16293.0%84.8%
Hauraki District14,27212,68283.3%74.1%
Matamata-Piako District26,79324,15788.0%79.4%
Ōtorohanga District7019613881.4%71.1%
Ruapehu District5525476083.1%71.6%
South Waikato District16,91514,37984.9%72.1%
Thames-Coromandel District24,25422,10487.4%79.7%
Waikato District43,51239,05388.5%79.4%
Waipa District44,86941,42593.1%86.0%
Waitomo District6926598891.5%79.1%
Waikato region321,868 290,83890.1%81.4%

Data at SA2 level (approximately equivalent to suburb) is available on the Ministry of Health website.

Pop-up vaccination sites and vaccination clinics

Hours at the Te Awa The Base community vaccination centre in Te Rapa, Hamilton, have been extended from this week. The vaccination centre will now open from 9am to 9pm every Thursday and Friday, starting 28 October, until Christmas to cater for people who cannot be vaccinated during normal working hours.

There are number of pop-up vaccination centres operating across the Waikato this week. Details are at www.waikatodhb.health.nz/covid19mobile.

The Cambridge community vaccination centre at Cambridge Community Marae is closed. Vaccinations will continue to be available at Cambridge Medical Centre (bookings essential via www.bookmyvaccine.nz or 0800 28 29 26) and Unichem Cambridge (offering both walk-ins and bookings). There is good capacity at both sites to support the community. Vaccinations are free wherever you go.

Mobile vaccination clinics are rolling out across the takiwā with regular visits to locations through to the end of the year. The schedule is on the Waikato DHB website and will be regularly updated with more dates and locations.

Also visit the Waikato DHB FB page for up-to-date mobile vaccination clinic locations.

In Hamilton and elsewhere in the Waikato, you can get your vaccinations at GPs, pharmacies, mobile sites and at our vaccination centres. There's lots of options, so come along and meet the friendly vaccination teams.

Walk-in appointments are available at many vaccination sites across the Waikato.

People can now also bus free to and from their vaccination appointment if they show proof of their booking. See busit.co.nz/vaccination for more details.

Reminder - Making a vaccination appointment

Although walk-ins are available at many vaccination sites, the best way of guaranteeing a vaccination on the time, day and place of your choosing is still to book.

If you have made a booking and are not able to attend your appointment, please cancel your booking so someone else can use that appointment time.

If you are unsure when your appointment is, check on the booking system at https://app.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/manage using your contact number or email address and booking reference. Alternatively, you can call 0800 28 29 26 for assistance.

Everyone aged 12+ can now visit bookmyvaccine.nz to make their bookings.

We ask everyone when attending their appointments under Alert Level 3 to follow the key public health measures detailed on the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

If people have flu-like symptoms

Do not come into the hospital if you have cold or flu-like symptoms.

If you are concerned about your risk of COVID-19, please ring Healthline (0800 358 5453). They will tell you if you need to be tested and what to do next.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test

GPs are able to provide assessment and testing – please phone your practice first

Please do not turn up to your GP without an appointment

After hours, you can be seen at an urgent care clinic

We recommend you take your NHI number with you, which can speed up the timeframe to receive your test results.

