Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

One Dead, Nine Rescued In Hectic Afternoon For Surf Lifeguards At Kariaotahi And Sunset Beaches

Tuesday, 23 November 2021, 8:09 pm
Press Release: Surf Life Saving Northern Region

A person has died at Kariaotahi Beach on Auckland’s south-western coast this afternoon after getting swept out in a rip.

Surf Life Saving’s Operations Centre SurfCom was notified around 4:45pm of two people in trouble in the water.

The Kariaotahi Search and Rescue squad were immediately tasked and responded with two IRBs. St John, Police, Westpac and the Police Eagle Helicopters also responded.

One patient was located safely. The other was spotted unconscious in the water by lifeguards and was returned to shore, where CPR was performed but was unsuccessful.

Just as this incident was wrapping up, SurfCom was alerted to seven people in trouble in a rip at nearby Sunset Beach, Port Waikato.

The Sunset Search and Rescue Squad were tasked to respond while the lifeguards at Kariaotahi were also sent to assist.

All seven people were returned safely to shore by the lifeguards; two required first-aid for minor hypothermia and exhaustion but all left the beach in a stable condition.

At 1814, SurfCom was then alerted to another person in trouble at Kariaotahi beach. A rescue was performed by lifeguards and they were returned safely to shore.

The three incidents continue a hectic week for surf lifeguards in Northland, Auckland and Waikato. 53 people were rescued over the weekend at beaches in these regions.

The death is the third fatality on the Northern West Coast in the past week. On Tuesday 16 November, a person was recovered unconscious from the water by lifeguards at Bethells Beach in Auckland. CPR was performed but the person could not be revived. On Sunday 21 November, lifeguards at Baylys Beach in Northland were alerted to an unconscious patient in the water by a member of the public. The lifeguards assisted emergency services but had minimal involvement. Another person was able to be revived by lifeguards performing CPR at Karekare Beach on Sunday, after being recovered unconscious from the water. They were airlifted to hospital by Westpac in a critical condition.

Northern Region Search and Rescue supervisor John-Michael Swannix says the Surf Life Saving community send their condolences to the family and friends of the person who died at Kariaotahi today.

“This is such a tragedy. No one goes to the beach for a swim and expects something like this to happen. The conditions on the West Coast are deceptively dangerous at the moment. We would really urge people to swim at other locations.”

Swannix says the rise in serious incidents is down to sunny weather, decent swells, warm water temperatures and outgoing tides.

“It is always more dangerous to swim when the tide is going out. All of the incidents we’ve had over the past week have been on an outgoing tide. As the tide drops it makes the rip currents stronger and the holes and troughs in the sea floor more prominent, sucking people off their feet and into deep water.”

He urged people to remember the three Rs for if they get stuck in a rip.

“You need to relax and float on your back, raise your hand to signal for help and ride the rip, don’t exhaust yourself fighting the current.”

“If you see someone in trouble, call 111 and ask for Police. They have a direct line to activate our Search and Rescue squads which are available 24/7 to come and assist.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Surf Life Saving Northern Region on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Farmers Playing The Victim, Plus Chile’s Right Turn


Among the farming lobby groups, the good cop/bad cop routine has been working a treat. It suits Federated Farmers to keep daylight between itself and the Groundswell movement. Month in, year out the Federation continues to engage with the government over the very same water degradation/climate change regulations that Groundswell is telling its followers are the work of the devil... More>>



 
 


Government: NZ Moves Forward Into Traffic Lights On Dec 3
All of New Zealand will move into the Covid-19 Protection Framework at 11.59pm on Thursday 2 December, making Friday 3 December the first day the traffic light system will be operationalised... More>>


Government: To Review High Cost Of Residential Building Supplies In Market Study
Ensuring Kiwis have access to fairly priced building materials is a driving factor in Government’s decision to review the residential building supply market, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark, announced today... More>>


Helen Clark Foundation: Freeing Kiwis From Gridlock
Sweeping changes are needed in Aotearoa New Zealand's transport system if the country is to have any hope of meeting the revised emissions reduction target announced by Climate Change Minister James Shaw at COP26... More>>




Government: Providing Business The Tools To Vaccinate Workforces
The Government is building on measures to protect businesses and workers from COVID-19 as the country gets ready to transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework on December 3, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Wairarapa Moana: Foreshore And Seabed All Over Again As Govt Tries To Legislate Away Day In Court

An urgent report from the Waitangi Tribunal has found the Crown is ignoring its own treaty settlement policies to deny claimants their day in court; by attempting to settle two contentious claims within the wider Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki Nui-ā-Rua Treaty Settlement... More>>

Government: 26 Contracts Signed To Accelerate Māori Vaccination Rates
The Government has approved $46.75 million and signed 26 contracts to rapidly accelerate Māori vaccinations across Aotearoa and support the efforts of DHBs to reach the 90% double vaccinated target... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 