Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Band-Aid Won’t Heal Canterbury’s Water Woes

Wednesday, 24 November 2021, 12:14 pm
Press Release: Fish and Game New Zealand

Fish & Game says Environment Canterbury’s (ECan) recent amendments to planning provisions are nothing more than a "band-aid solution" to critical overallocation and pollution of the region’s waterways.

One of the major areas of contention is the proposal to use managed aquifer recharge (MAR) which ECan claims will "improve river flows across the region".

North Canterbury Fish & Game chief executive Rasmus Gabrielsson says MAR is a "false economy".

"For ECan to claim that MAR is the panacea for our rivers that dry up in summer because they have given too much ground and surface water away for irrigation is a bit on the nose.

"ECan has been warned for over a decade that it wasn’t managing water allocation sustainably and now they’re congratulating themselves for parking an ambulance at the bottom of the cliff."

North Canterbury and Central South Island Fish & Game submitted on ECan’s Plan Change 7 in relation to tighter controls on MAR, and those submissions were accepted. However, the wider issue for MAR is sourcing the water.

"The big question about aquifer recharge is where the water is supposed to come from," says Gabrielsson. "We should just leave more water in the rivers and aquifers in the first place to protect the health of the region’s rivers and drinking water supply."

Central South Island Fish & Game resource officer Angela Christensen says the only likely source for MAR water is the alpine braided rivers, as all surrounding waterways are already overallocated.

"This is essentially robbing Peter to pay Paul."

Christensen says it is still unclear how exactly MAR will work.

"The Rangitata River, even with a Water Conservation Order on it, has no high-flow allocation cap, so will its higher flows be sought after for MAR? Or will ECan permit changes which allow water earmarked for drinking water to be used for aquifer recharge?"

She points out ECan has had no option other than to promote the use of MAR because otherwise it will fail to achieve its nutrient reduction limits, which for many of our lowland and plains waterbodies still do not go far enough to provide for ecosystem health and wellbeing.

"MAR is a band-aid solution as it doesn’t address the amount of nutrients being dumped on the land, which is the major problem."

Gabrielsson agrees ECan needs to focus on tackling the tough issues around unsustainable land-use activities that pollute Christchurch drinking water by further reducing nitrogen losses and increasing minimum flows for rivers and streams in Canterbury.

"This would enable current and future Cantabrians to enjoy an improved standard of water quality and quantity."

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Fish and Game New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Farmers Playing The Victim, Plus Chile’s Right Turn


Among the farming lobby groups, the good cop/bad cop routine has been working a treat. It suits Federated Farmers to keep daylight between itself and the Groundswell movement. Month in, year out the Federation continues to engage with the government over the very same water degradation/climate change regulations that Groundswell is telling its followers are the work of the devil... More>>



 
 


Government: NZ Moves Forward Into Traffic Lights On Dec 3
All of New Zealand will move into the Covid-19 Protection Framework at 11.59pm on Thursday 2 December, making Friday 3 December the first day the traffic light system will be operationalised... More>>


Government: To Review High Cost Of Residential Building Supplies In Market Study
Ensuring Kiwis have access to fairly priced building materials is a driving factor in Government’s decision to review the residential building supply market, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark, announced today... More>>


Helen Clark Foundation: Freeing Kiwis From Gridlock
Sweeping changes are needed in Aotearoa New Zealand's transport system if the country is to have any hope of meeting the revised emissions reduction target announced by Climate Change Minister James Shaw at COP26... More>>




Government: Providing Business The Tools To Vaccinate Workforces
The Government is building on measures to protect businesses and workers from COVID-19 as the country gets ready to transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework on December 3, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Wairarapa Moana: Foreshore And Seabed All Over Again As Govt Tries To Legislate Away Day In Court

An urgent report from the Waitangi Tribunal has found the Crown is ignoring its own treaty settlement policies to deny claimants their day in court; by attempting to settle two contentious claims within the wider Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki Nui-ā-Rua Treaty Settlement... More>>

Government: 26 Contracts Signed To Accelerate Māori Vaccination Rates
The Government has approved $46.75 million and signed 26 contracts to rapidly accelerate Māori vaccinations across Aotearoa and support the efforts of DHBs to reach the 90% double vaccinated target... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 