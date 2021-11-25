Serious Crash: Hanover St/Castle St - Dunedin Central - Southern
Thursday, 25 November 2021, 6:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a serious crash on the
intersection of Hanover
Street and Castle
Street.
Two trucks have collided and one person has
been seriously injured.
Traffic will be diverted
through Frederick Street while emergency services
attend
the
scene.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Farmers Playing The Victim, Plus Chile’s Right Turn
Among the farming lobby groups, the good cop/bad cop routine has been working a treat. It suits Federated Farmers to keep daylight between itself and the Groundswell movement. Month in, year out the Federation continues to engage with the government over the very same water degradation/climate change regulations that Groundswell is telling its followers are the work of the devil... More>>