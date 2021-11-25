Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Consults Staff On Vaccination Policy

Thursday, 25 November 2021, 7:26 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Vaccinations may soon be made compulsory for Hamilton City Council employees as it prepares to move into the Government’s new COVID-19 Protection Framework at 11.59pm on Thursday 2 December 2021.

Council is consulting with staff on a Vaccination Policy from 24 November to 1 December, which recommends that all Council employees who are required to perform their duties at work must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Our purpose at Council is to improve the wellbeing of Hamiltonians and put safety first in all we do,” said Chief Executive Lance Vervoort.

“We know vaccinations provide the bests means of protecting people from COVID-19. We have always talked about the importance of getting vaccinated along with other measures to keep staff safe including infection prevention, mask wearing, physical distancing and working from home, that’s still in place.

“We’ll have more freedom under the traffic light system, but more risk of COVID-19 spreading putting our people, workplaces and facilities at greater risk,” he said.

The Government plans to mandate vaccinations for employees at businesses where customers need to show their COVID-19 My Vaccine Passes. Vervoort said “We must be prepared for this”.

Government mandates apply to several roles within Council in event, education, health and disability sectors.

A Vaccination Policy is being developed and will take into account feedback from Council staff as part of the consultation process. A recent vaccination survey identified 93 percent of respondents were vaccinated and many agreed or strongly agreed with mandating vaccinations. A total of 825 responses were received.

“While many staff will be pleased with our recommendations, we understand it will be distressing for some and it is important they take the time to read the proposal, understand what support is available and feedback,” said Vervoort.

Council has not yet made a decision around whether or not it will mandate vaccinations for visitors to its public facilities including libraries and pools and clarity from the Government is needed. This decision will be made at an extra ordinary Council meeting on 30 November.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Farmers Playing The Victim, Plus Chile’s Right Turn


Among the farming lobby groups, the good cop/bad cop routine has been working a treat. It suits Federated Farmers to keep daylight between itself and the Groundswell movement. Month in, year out the Federation continues to engage with the government over the very same water degradation/climate change regulations that Groundswell is telling its followers are the work of the devil... More>>



 
 

Government: Reconnecting New Zealand – The Next Steps
Fully vaccinated New Zealanders will find it easier to come home from January 2022, with foreign nationals to follow from April onwards, as the Government removes the requirement for MIQ for most travellers, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Government: NZ Moves Forward Into Traffic Lights On Dec 3
All of New Zealand will move into the Covid-19 Protection Framework at 11.59pm on Thursday 2 December, making Friday 3 December the first day the traffic light system will be operationalised... More>>


Government: To Review High Cost Of Residential Building Supplies In Market Study
Ensuring Kiwis have access to fairly priced building materials is a driving factor in Government’s decision to review the residential building supply market, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark, announced today... More>>

National: Launches First Step To World-class Tech Sector

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says technology will create exciting careers and higher paying jobs and has the potential to transform the New Zealand economy... More>>

Council For Civil Liberties: Disgraceful Government Secrecy On Vaccination Certificates As Legislation Rushed Through
On the eve of legislation to enable vaccination passes being rushed through Parliament under urgency, the Minister has said it will not publish the relevant policy papers until ‘late January 2022... More>>


Government: Providing Business The Tools To Vaccinate Workforces
The Government is building on measures to protect businesses and workers from COVID-19 as the country gets ready to transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework on December 3, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 