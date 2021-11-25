Five People Charged Following Glen Eden Assault Incident

Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton, Waitemata CIB:

Waitemata Police have charged five people following a serious assault

incident in Glen Eden yesterday.

Five males aged between 18 and 24, who are members of the Comancheros gang,

have been charged with Wounding with intent to cause Grievous Bodily Harm.

All are expected to appear in the Waitakere District Court today.

The victim remains in a critical condition in hospital.

A scene examination will continue today on Virgo Place.

Police enquiries are ongoing into the incident and we are unable to rule of

further charges being laid.

As the matter is before the courts, Police are not in a position to comment

further.

