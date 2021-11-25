Five People Charged Following Glen Eden Assault Incident
Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton, Waitemata CIB:
Waitemata Police have charged five people
following a serious assault
incident in Glen Eden yesterday.
Five males aged between 18 and 24, who are
members of the Comancheros gang,
have been charged with Wounding with intent to cause Grievous Bodily Harm.
All are expected to appear in the Waitakere District Court today.
The victim remains in a critical condition in hospital.
A scene examination will continue today on Virgo Place.
Police enquiries are
ongoing into the incident and we are unable to rule
of
further charges being laid.
As the matter is
before the courts, Police are not in a position to
comment
further.