Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Greta Point Connection Gets The Go-ahead

Thursday, 25 November 2021, 9:52 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Councillors have given unanimous approval for changes to Evans Bay Parade between Greta Point and Cobham Drive that will create more space for people, and a harbourside walking and biking route Wellingtonians can be proud of.

Cobham Drive connection

Pūrora Āmua, the Council’s Planning and Environment Committee, voted to complete Tahitai – the key commuter and recreational route around the bays to the city from the east. This section of Paneke Pōneke, the planned citywide network of safe biking and scooting routes, will connect the new paths already in place on Cobham Drive and elsewhere on Evans Bay Parade, and to Miramar and Kilbirnie shops.

Deputy Mayor Sarah Free says it is wonderful to see so many people using the paths along Cobham Drive and around Ōmarukaikuru/Pt Jerningham.

“Completing this connection is an important part of building a city where it will be easy to get around in low carbon ways, and to see and enjoy the places that make the city so special. It will also be part of Te Aranui o Pōneke/the Great Harbour Way.

“Evans Bay is used by many Wellingtonians for recreation and water sports, as well as being a busy transport route, so a balance is needed to make the area more accessible for more people as the city grows. We have to give people more high-quality travel options and make sure it is a safe environment for everyone.”

The committee also agreed to the changes proposed by officers in response to public feedback on parking in the vicinity of Hataitai beach and Evans Bay Yacht Club. By slightly narrowing the traffic lane and bike path in several places, more parking can be provided to maintain access to the yacht club and Hataitai beach than was originally proposed.

Officers are also looking at ways to make more space available near the dog park and at the off-street public boat ramp and marina to increase parking for recreational visitors, particularly for water-based activities at busy times during weekends and events.

Pūroro Āmua/Planning and Environment Committee Chair Councillor Iona Pannett says changes to make it possible for more people to change the way they move are critical to achieving climate action goals.

“It is a step towards a biking network, lower emissions and a future where more people of all ages and abilities can opt to bike, walk, scoot, skate or take public transport more often.”

The te reo name gifted by Taranaki Whānui for this section of the route is Te Haerenga Roa o Te Aro (Te Aro’s long journey). This ingoa wahi conveys the history of the journey of peoples of Te Aro, from their arrival in Aotearoa, journey to Taranaki, and then on to Te Whanganui-a-Tara.

As well as the new paths, the changes will include:

  • raised pedestrian crossings including two new crossings in the Greta Point area
  • an extra mobility car park near the café and time restrictions for on-street parking
  • better bus journeys, with fewer bus stops where these were too close together, and improvements to remaining bus stops
  • changes to the intersections of Rata and Belvedere roads to make them safe for all users and easily accessible for people getting to or from the new paths
  • improvements to the landscaped area between Cog Park and the Evans Bay Patent Slip, to make it more accessible and contribute to telling the story of this significant heritage-listed site.

The next step in the project will be to complete the detailed design. Construction is expected to start in 2023.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



RNZ: Simon Bridges on being demoted: 'What we saw yesterday was truly desperate stuff from Judith Collins'


After his shock demotion, Simon Bridges says National Party leader Judith Collins will go to any length to hold on to her leadership of the National Party. Collins demoted Bridges to the back benches over a five-year-old complaint about lewd comments at a party function. "What we saw yesterday was truly desperate stuff from Judith Collins," Bridges said in a short stand-up this morning. "I think it shows that she'll go to any length to hold on to her leadership of the National Party... More>>



 
 

Government: Reconnecting New Zealand – The Next Steps
Fully vaccinated New Zealanders will find it easier to come home from January 2022, with foreign nationals to follow from April onwards, as the Government removes the requirement for MIQ for most travellers, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Government: NZ Moves Forward Into Traffic Lights On Dec 3
All of New Zealand will move into the Covid-19 Protection Framework at 11.59pm on Thursday 2 December, making Friday 3 December the first day the traffic light system will be operationalised... More>>


Government: To Review High Cost Of Residential Building Supplies In Market Study
Ensuring Kiwis have access to fairly priced building materials is a driving factor in Government’s decision to review the residential building supply market, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark, announced today... More>>

National: Launches First Step To World-class Tech Sector

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says technology will create exciting careers and higher paying jobs and has the potential to transform the New Zealand economy... More>>

Council For Civil Liberties: Disgraceful Government Secrecy On Vaccination Certificates As Legislation Rushed Through
On the eve of legislation to enable vaccination passes being rushed through Parliament under urgency, the Minister has said it will not publish the relevant policy papers until ‘late January 2022... More>>


Government: Providing Business The Tools To Vaccinate Workforces
The Government is building on measures to protect businesses and workers from COVID-19 as the country gets ready to transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework on December 3, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 