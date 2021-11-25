Libraries Celebrate Ten Years Of Shelving Fines At Christmas
Thursday, 25 November 2021, 10:30 am
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council
Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Libraries are
celebrating the spirit of giving by offering an amnesty on
library fines* for all customers throughout the month of
December.
As an extra drop of Christmas cheer, staff
are encouraging those who are able to give a little back by
donating non-perishable food items, vouchers, and gifts for
children and adults. All goods received will be passed to
Happiness House Queenstown Community Support Centre and
Community Networks Wānaka for them to distribute to those
in need.
District Librarian Sue Gwilliam said this
year marks the tenth anniversary of the ‘shelve your
fine’ amnesty.
“The library team is passionate
about supporting our library users and the wider community
in the lead up to Christmas. We’re mindful that the past
twelve months have been tough for some so this year, instead
of having to donate items to waive fines, we’re asking our
patrons to give what they can, if they can,” she
said.
“We’ve always had a great response to this
amnesty over the past ten years and welcome a range of
items, including treats and gifts anytime in December.
Donations go to two fabulous local charities who do an
amazing job supporting our communities throughout the
year.”
“We know that many of our patrons look
forward to heading into their local library at this time of
year to gift items. So even though your fines will be
cleared in any case, we’d love to keep that generous
spirit alive for another ten years and beyond!” said Ms
Gwilliam.
For more information on QLDC Libraries and
the ‘shelve your fines’ amnesty please visit https://codc-qldc.govt.nz
or drop by your local branch.
*Charges for DVDs,
lost or damaged books are not included in the fines
amnesty.
