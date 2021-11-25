Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Libraries Celebrate Ten Years Of Shelving Fines At Christmas

Thursday, 25 November 2021, 10:30 am
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Libraries are celebrating the spirit of giving by offering an amnesty on library fines* for all customers throughout the month of December.

As an extra drop of Christmas cheer, staff are encouraging those who are able to give a little back by donating non-perishable food items, vouchers, and gifts for children and adults. All goods received will be passed to Happiness House Queenstown Community Support Centre and Community Networks Wānaka for them to distribute to those in need.

District Librarian Sue Gwilliam said this year marks the tenth anniversary of the ‘shelve your fine’ amnesty.

“The library team is passionate about supporting our library users and the wider community in the lead up to Christmas. We’re mindful that the past twelve months have been tough for some so this year, instead of having to donate items to waive fines, we’re asking our patrons to give what they can, if they can,” she said.

“We’ve always had a great response to this amnesty over the past ten years and welcome a range of items, including treats and gifts anytime in December. Donations go to two fabulous local charities who do an amazing job supporting our communities throughout the year.”

“We know that many of our patrons look forward to heading into their local library at this time of year to gift items. So even though your fines will be cleared in any case, we’d love to keep that generous spirit alive for another ten years and beyond!” said Ms Gwilliam.

For more information on QLDC Libraries and the ‘shelve your fines’ amnesty please visit https://codc-qldc.govt.nz or drop by your local branch.

*Charges for DVDs, lost or damaged books are not included in the fines amnesty.

