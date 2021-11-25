Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Urges Pool Safety This Kāpiti Summer

Thursday, 25 November 2021, 11:51 am
Kapiti Coast District Council

Thinking of putting in a pool this summer?

Kāpiti Coast District Council is reminding people to check out what rules apply under the Building (Pools) Amendment Act 2016 before they buy.

Building team manager Steve Cody says the Act is designed to help keep children from drowning in swimming pools. Drowning is the third highest cause of accidental death in New Zealand, behind motor vehicle accidents and falls.

Mr Cody says it’s far too easy for accidents to happen around pools.

“A dip in the pool is a great way to cool off over a hot summer but it is really important that all swimming pools - from spas to in-built pools to temporary or inflatable pools – are properly fenced and safe,” Mr Cody says.

“Accidents can happen in a flash and it doesn’t need to be a deep pool to be dangerous. If a pool is more than 400mm deep it needs to have a secure fence around it.”

Pool fences require a building consent to be granted by the Council, and the pool and associated fencing need to be inspected every three years to make sure it is safe.

Residential pools need to be fenced in and spa pool lids need to be in place and locked when they are not in use.

“The Council building team is on hand to provide advice and we encourage people to get in touch if they are considering purchasing a pool or need to book an inspection,” Mr Cody says.

“There are also some great public pools and splashpads around the district to offer safe swimming and water play options, like the awesome Waikanae Pool which is now open for the summer.”

For more information on being a responsible pool and spa owner in the Kāpiti Coast District, please refer to guidance from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment: Safety guidance for pool owners | Building Performance

If you need to arrange an inspection or would like advice from a Council officer about getting a pool get in touch on 0800 486 486.

