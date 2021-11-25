Precious And Irreplaceable Bonsai Trees Stolen From Home Garden In Mt Albert

Police are appealing for public assistance after the
theft of 45 Bonsai trees from a residential address
in Mount Albert, last Sunday and into Monday.
For
decades the owner of the miniature trees has lovingly
sculpted, nurtured and cared for the
trees.
Auckland West Police District, Acting Detective
Sergeant Thomas Malcolm says; “This should be
compared to the loss of irreplaceable art and
involves a man’s life-long commitment to their
care.
"This situation has caused a significant amount
of distress for the man and his family, there are
45 Bonsai Plants out there somewhere and we would
like the public’s assistance with any information
that could lead to the trees being
returned”.
Anyone with information relating to this
incident should call Police on 105, and quote file
number
211122/3956.
